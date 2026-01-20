A Nigerian woman shared how her family narrowly escaped a fire outbreak after her husband fell asleep while cooking late at night

She disclosed the incident happened after he returned from watching the AFCON Nigeria vs Morocco match and complained of hunger

The testimony sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians thanking God and warning against leaving cooking unattended

A Nigerian woman has gotten many talking after sharing a terrifying testimony about how her family narrowly escaped a fire outbreak during the wake of the AFCON tournament.

Taking to TikTok, the woman, identified as @copellilian505, shared how her husband's tiredness after watching the AFCON Nigeria vs. Morocco tournament on January 14, 2026, nearly caused her so much loss.

A Nigerian woman shares how her family narrowly escaped a fire outbreak after her husband came home from AFCON match. Photo credit: jonathan knowles, @capellilian505, AFCON/Getty Images, TikTok

According to her, the family narrowly escaped a fire outbreak after her husband, who had just returned from watching the heartbreaking match, fell asleep while cooking late at night.

What happened after AFCON match at home?

The lady shared her testimony with a video showing a pot of yam that had been completely burnt and reduced to ashes.

She explained that her husband arrived home a few minutes before midnight and complained of hunger. He then decided to cook yam using the gas cooker while sitting on a chair and pressing his phone.

AFCON night almost turned bloody for a family after husband allegedly fell asleep while cooking. Photo credit: AFCON match maker

According to her, she had already gone to bed before he started cooking. Unfortunately, her husband fell asleep as well while the pot was still on the gas burner.

The mother of three narrated that when she woke up hours later, she discovered that the house had been filled with thick smoke.

Late-night cooking mishap leads to fire escape

According to her, the yam had completely burnt and turned into ashes. She added that if she had not woken up at that moment, her husband, herself, and their three children could have lost their lives in a fire outbreak.

Capturing the video, she narrated:

"Hubby came back home from watching Nigeria match he got home some minutes to 12 a.m.. And he said he was hungry so went ahead to cook yam. And while he on the chair pressing his phone he slept off, I already slept off before he even started cooking... And i don't know what woke me up by past 3 a.m. this morning and everywhere was stuffy with smoke and the pot was already RED, the gas had charcoal on it's cylinder with sparks of light, And the yam had turned to ashes...If not for God. If not for Grace.. We have burnt to ashes. My husband, myself and my 3 kids... Please help me praise this God who looks beyond the sins of men.Thank you Jesus."

The video has since sparked reactions on TikTok, with many Nigerians thanking God on her behalf and warning others about the dangers of leaving cooking unattended.

Watch the TikTok video below:

