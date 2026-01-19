A man took to social media to mourn the death of singer, Destiny Boy and posted their last WhatsApp conversation

The man posted the last WhatsApp chat he had with the singer before his death, as they debated about an upcoming event

Many reacted after seeing what they both discussed in the chat, sparking reactions and more speculations about his death.

A man identified as @haliyahzaggaworld on TikTok took to social media to share his last chat with the late rising Afrofuji star, Destiny Boy.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

A man posts his last chat with Destiny boy before he died. Photo: TikTok/@haliyahzaggaworld, Facebook/ Destiny Boy

Source: UGC

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been buried on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, videos showing the remains of the singer trended as well.

In one of the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

Man mourns Destiny boy, posts last chat

In a TikTok post by @haliyahzaggaworld, the young man posted the last chat he had with Destiny Boy.

The chats revealed that the young man was trying to invite Destiny Boy to an event in January and was asking about his availability.

See the TikTok post below:

Destiny Boy: Reactions trail man’s last chat

The post went viral on TikTok and had over 132,800 views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the post mourned the death of Destiny Boy in the comments section.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Adebhoyé said:

"May his Soul Rest in perfect Peace."

@TOHEEB said:

"May God be pleased with his soul."

@jojo_adeo said:

"Full gist dey my story."

@omoalhaja900 said:

"Is like you didn't hear me. i said untimely death won't be your portion."

@Abey city oganla said:

"rest in peace."

@BiG ZacK said:

"View my story."

@Alagiwireqm said:

"Full video on my story Omo."

@Dunmade y said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@MAČHO said:

"Go use am change your story."

Destiny Boy's death sparks reactions after it went viral on 18 January 2026. Photo: Destiny Boy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that another man, who is a family friend to Destiny Boy, has posted the last chat he had with the singer before his controversial death.

What the singer said about his health during the chat got people talking, as seen in the screenshot that he shared.

Fans and loved ones have mourned Destiny Boy as the screenshot sparked emotional reactions online following the death.

Native doctor mourns Destiny Boy, posts video

In a related story on Legit.ng, a native doctor took to social media to mourn the death of rising musician, Destiny Boy, whose demise sparked controversy.

He posted a short message and a video he made with the singer on his TikTok page, which grabbed people's attention.

Netizens raised concerns about Destiny Boy’s looks in the video, as it trended online following the singer's death.

Source: Legit.ng