A viral video showed a six-year-old American girl pleading with President Trump to allow her adopted Nigerian brother and entire the family to enter the US

The Wilson family said they were unable to return home due to a suspension of immigrant visas affecting international adoptions

The emotional appeal sparked widespread reactions online, with many supporting the family’s call to stay together

An emotional video of a 6-year-old American girl, Harriette Wilson, pleading with American president Donald Trump to allow her family to bring their newly adopted Nigerian sibling home has gone viral.

The Wilson family, who had allegedly travelled to Nigeria to complete the adoption of their son, Oli, found themselves unable to return to the United States.

A six-year-old American girl, Harriette Wilson, begs President Trump to allow her adopted Nigerian brother to enter the US. Photo credit: Kreativekay_Wilson, Anna moneymaker/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the family was unable to return to the US with Oli because of a proclamation suspending the issuance of many immigrant visas, including those for international adoptions.

Harriette Wilson pleads with Donald Trump

In the emotional video, Harriette addressed the United States President directly. In her words:

"Dear President Trump, my name is Harriette, and I am 6 years old. We can't come home to America because you said my sibling Oli is not allowed to come with us."

The young girl explained that her family had legally adopted Oli nearly a year prior and has since nursed him from a 'really sick and small' baby into a strong, healthy toddler.

Emotional video shows 6-year-old pleading with Donald Trump to bring adopted brother home. Photo credit: Donald Trump. Image source: X

Source: Getty Images

The emotional core of the video was the family's commitment to their newest member. Harriette also firmly rejected the idea of leaving her brother behind in an orphanage.

"My parents won't send me to an orphanage, or any of my siblings, and we won't leave Oli at an orphanage either," she stated.

She added:

"We are a family, and families stay together."

"Please President Trump, I know you make big decisions for our country... Please change your mind. Please fix this mistake so that our baby can come home with us."

Watch the video of Harriette's plea below:

Reactions to Harriette's plea to US President

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below.

Itz_sapphire said:

"So sad. What a beautiful family."

Tovagitasharon wrote:

"She is adorable, and I pray this craziness is swiftly and easily resolved."

Shleerosehartley stated:

"The fact this is someone’s reality. We are gonna get Oli back, girl. We got you."

West1622 commented:

"I am so proud of you for standing up for your brother."

Kitsunecosplays._ stated:

"People tagging Trump like he gives a care? This is exactly what he wants."

Variety.ng said:

"I’m so teary. Oli will go home with you, darling."

Shasta_bridges08 stated:

"This made me cry. Precious Harriette, you are such a wonderful person. I hope President Trump makes an exception & helps bring your beautiful family back home to the USA. Thank you for being brave & articulate enough to ask our government. Praying your family gets home safely soon. Love y’all!"

Lady enters Nigeria after 10 years overseas

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who returned from overseas shared a heartwarming video showing her recent reunion with her family.

In the video shared via her official TikTok account, her parents and siblings broke into tears as they welcomed her home.

Commenting on the story, a US-based Nigerian lady, Amarachi Chidindu, said she can't wait to reunite with her mother.

Source: Legit.ng