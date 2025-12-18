A businesswoman who spent more than half a million naira to install solar for her venture has attracted attention online

Many people who watched the video of her solar installation wondered why she did not use the same amount to plaster her house

The woman had some solar panels installed on her roof to power her chest freezer that housed her assorted drinks for sale

A Nigerian woman who wanted reliable electricity for her home has spent over N600k to install solar power.

Her installer, who worked on her project, shared a video capturing the moment he affixed her panels to the house roof.

A woman spends over N500k on solar energy to get constant power for her business. Photo source: @teextratechnology

Source: TikTok

Why use solar on old roof?

While he (@teextratechnology) said the woman installation put an end to her struggle with a fuel generator, people noticed other things from the clip.

The woman's house looked old, with wood and roofing sheets used as a makeshift window. Her roof was also rusty.

People wondered why she would spend N650k on a solar when she could use the same money to improve her house.

An installer says a woman got a solar system to power her freezer. Photo source: @teextratechnology

Source: TikTok

Is solar energy good for business?

Towards the end of the video, the installer showed that the woman would be using the solar system to power her freezer with cold drinks for sale.

There were people who believed the woman made the best decision to improve her business first, rather than spending such an amount to upgrade the old building.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

HAREMU said:

"Them use 650k buy solar ontop this kain house."

Mr Cruise noted:

"No insulator for panel You just mount am like that."

Adegoke Olanrewaju olax said:

"Owo to ye kie fi tunlese efin ra solar." (Money you ought to use to repair the house, you used the same to get solar)

@Mj_gadgetz replied:

"They need light first! How do you want them to be charging thier phones and other appliances ? and do you think 650k will cover the complement of the house?"

whitemoney089 said:

"No be Generator dey suffer oo, nah the house dey suffer."

Ishorlaade said:

"The right decision I made this year is closing my eye and doing solar inverter. I use 17k worth of fuel every week to power my Gen just so I can work but it all ended the very day I did my Inverter. If you are working from home and still using generator, then you are sleeping on it. I did mine for 1.3m and it carries everything at home including washing machine. It is worth it if you have the funds to run it."

jooda and associates said:

"I am very sure is one mama that is selling cold something in the whole community that did it for her own business."

The installer replied:

"Yes ooo, she took smart move."

Man uses solar energy to cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who installed a 16kva solar system in his house and even exported excess power to the national grid gave an update about his setup.

As gas scarcity hit Nigerians months ago, the man said that he was using the induction cooker he bought months ago for cooking. The cooker is powered by solar energy.

Source: Legit.ng