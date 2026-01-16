A Nigerian traveller compared the in-flight snacks served by Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines in a viral TikTok video

She showcased the contents of both airlines’ complimentary snack boxes, noting differences in quantity and variety

The comparison sparked debate online as travellers shared preferences and views on local airline services

A Nigerian traveller has shared a surprising comparison of the in-flight snacks served on two well-known domestic carrier airlines in Nigeria.

In a TikTok video, a young lady with the username @victoriaiaobong1 sparked mixed reactions after she compared the in-flight snacks she was served in both Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines.

The traveller documented the contents of the complimentary snack boxes she received on her recent flights with the two competing airlines.

For Air Peace, the airline's snack box, which was also branded with a promotion for its new route to London, included a muffin, a packet of Chin Chin, a pastry believed to be a sausage roll, a mint candy, and a small juice box.

In contrast, the offering from United Nigeria Airlines was more modest, containing two bread buns, a small packet of chocolate biscuits, a juice box, and a bottle of water.

The video has sparked a lively debate among frequent flyers about the quality of service on local routes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's in-flight snacks comparison

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

MIMI said:

"Air Peace."

Tomi wrote:

"United airline pls."

RM Ifeyinwa Augusta commented:

"I prefer Air Peace snacks and United Nigeria water."

Air Peace apologises for recent flight delay

In a similar report, Air Peace apologised to passengers over recent flight delays recorded on some of its routes, attributing the disruptions to adverse weather conditions.

This came after a passenger called out the airline in a post on X, lamenting that his flight was delayed for 7 hours.

He said:

“My first experience using @flyairpeace today and my flight has been moved from 12:30pm to 19:10pm. The last time I had a delayed flight in the UK for 4hrs, I was compensated with 90% of my flight fare. 7hrs delay is ridiculous!”

Reacting in a statement issued by the airline’s management, Air Peace explained that the ongoing harmattan season has caused reduced visibility at certain airports across the country, making it necessary to adjust flight operations.,

The airline reassured customers that safety remains its top priority and that operational changes are made solely to protect passengers and crew.

Air Peace also thanked its customers for their patience and continued patronage, reaffirming its commitment to providing safe, responsible, and reliable air travel services.

The management added that the airline looks forward to serving passengers on board as conditions improve.

Travel advice for Nigerians travelling abroad

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued updated travel advice in January 2026.

The guidance highlighted safety, legal compliance, and preparedness as essential for Nigerians travelling abroad and foreigners visiting Nigeria.

Officials stressed that the advisory aimed to protect citizens and visitors while ensuring smooth and secure travel experiences.

