Air Peace has apologised to passengers over recent flight delays recorded on some of its routes, attributing the disruptions to adverse weather conditions.

In a statement issued by the airline’s management, Air Peace explained that the ongoing harmattan season has caused reduced visibility at certain airports across the country, making it necessary to adjust flight operations.

Air Peace says flight schedules were adjusted to ensure strict compliance with aviation safety standards.

According to the airline, the adjustments were taken to ensure that all flights are conducted safely and in strict compliance with aviation safety standards.

Air Peace acknowledged the inconvenience the delays may have caused passengers, stressing that the decisions were not taken lightly.

The airline reassured customers that safety remains its top priority and that operational changes are made solely to protect passengers and crew.

Air Peace also thanked its customers for their patience and continued patronage, reaffirming its commitment to providing safe, responsible, and reliable air travel services.

The management added that the airline looks forward to serving passengers on board as conditions improve.

Passenger shares experience

A passenger called out the airline in a post on X (formerly Twitter), lamenting that his flight was delayed for 7 hours.

He said:

“My first experience using @flyairpeace today and my flight has been moved from 12:30pm to 19:10pm. The last time I had a delayed flight in the UK for 4hrs, I was compensated with 90% of my flight fare. 7hrs delay is ridiculous!”

Air Peace records highest flight delays

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) earlier released its Q3 report showing the airlines with the highest number of flight delays and cancellations between July and September 2025.

According to the authority, United Nigeria and Max Air had the most flight cancellations, while Air Peace had the highest number of delays, in the third quarter (Q3) of the year at 6.87% rate. Although the regulator added that this was an improvement from the 8.07% rate recorded in Q3 2024.

Legit.ng reported that the NCAA said it recorded a total of 765 domestic flight delays, a fair improvement when compared to 843 delayed flights during the same period in 2024.

Air Peace says the decisions to delay flight were made to prioritise the safety of passengers and crew.

Seven Nigerian airlines were sanctioned by the Nigerian government in 2025 for various violations, including Air Peace. Their offences range from poor handling of customers’ baggage to maltreatment of passengers.

The airlines, which are a mix of foreign and local, paid heavy fines for various infractions.

NCAA to impose tougher sanctions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's aviation regulator said it plans to introduce stiffer penalties for domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The NCAA said the proposed tougher stance became necessary following recurring complaints from air travellers, despite longstanding regulatory support given to airline operators operating in a challenging business environment, Daily Trust reported.

The position was disclosed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, who explained that while many flight disruptions are not directly caused by airlines, repeated cases of inefficiency now require stronger regulatory action.

