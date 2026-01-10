A mother has shared a video on TikTok showing the moment she 'caught' her baby sleeping at home in an unusual way

A mother's genuine concern for her little daughter led her to share an unusual moment on social media.

The clip sparked a mix of curiousity and relatable experiences from several social media users who came across it.

Mother sees daughter sleeping in unusual way

The clip, posted by @yanasdoingit on TikTok, showed the child sleeping peacefully, yet with eyes wide open.

The mother admitted that she was initially so worried for her child, despite the child appearing deeply asleep and safe.

In her words:

"That time I caught my daughter sleeping with her eyes open. And she was sleeping too good. Had me worried for a minute."

Mothers speak about children's sleeping positions

The post sparked lots of reactions, as netizens flooded the comments section with mixed comments on TikTok.

Many parents recounted similar experiences, sharing how they saw their own children sleeping with eyes open.

@Lucian Princess said:

"Leave my niecy alone. Sounds like you."

@itsjenelduhh said:

"Sound like a steam pipe on a train."

@mommaD20 said:

"Yes, that's some good sleep."

@SpaceFingers said:

"These are peaceful sleep. They have no worries, no bills to pay, no rents, no shopping to go for. Just eat and chill."

@beetee said:

"If there is anything that will confuse you abt raising your baby its tick tok, i raised my 1st born without social media now everything scare me."

@jm87 said:

"All the men, including my son, on his side of the family sleep like this. ask me how many times I thought we were having a conversation, to find out he was ktfo."

@KiWi reacted:

"Omg my daughter does this she’s 4 ! Not only does she sleep with her eyes open she be talking to."

@mandie06 reacted:

"Had a friend she had big eyes when she was sleeping her eyes will not close fully. U will think she was wide awake."

@glimpseofmaya added:

"The day I found out one of my friends did that I didn’t know she was sleep I asked her what the heck she was starring at very loudly she blink and said she was sleeping."

@lilBaybee27 said:

"My eyes have scars on top of scars because of me sleeping with my eyes open I had to use some type of gel with a cover over my eyes no I couldn't sleep like that but it was mandatory, I suffer with a bad stigmatism."

