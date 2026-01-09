A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after speaking about men and their 'luck' in finding partners

In a video posted via TikTok, she claimed that no man is bad and any man can move on with a better woman at any point in time

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their divided opinions

A Nigerian lady sparked a serious debate on social media with her candid views on men and relationships.

The controversy erupted after she shared a short video on TikTok, speaking about the 'special luck' that men possess.

Lady claims women rush men for relationships

In the clip posted by @LoloNedumTV, she asserted that men are never inherently "bad," and any man can attract a superior partner at any time.

She argued that if a woman leaves a man, she will be replaced by someone better-looking, more educated, and more accomplished.

In her words:

"No man is bad. If you leave a man, women wey better pass you go rush am. I'm not saying you should stay o, but if you leave that man, women wey go take am plenty. Wey even better and fine pass you. Wey even go school and get everything pass you."

Reactions trail woman's comment about men

The clip caused massive reactions on TikTok, with viewers flooding the comments section to voice their opinions.

While some endorsed her perspective, others took issue with her stance, leading to divided opinions online.

@Queen Amarachi said:

"If any man cheats on me I will leave that so called relationship! Trust me men wey go rush me dey many too!"

@Blavkgold reality channel wrote:

"No matter how beautiful you look at 40 you can’t still compare with a girl of 25!!! That will be a case of a car with hood body and bad engine because the kpekuss go don make gbimm."

@babyronksadam:

"No be competition, na peace of mind first. Who wan carry man make them carry."

@Mr. Ricky Boy said:

"My ex leave me come see the way another one rush me and she better pass her, education, beauty, dignity, calmness, gold heart, I can't even name it all i am very lucky to have her."

@AfoluxHomes added:

"I disagree with you ma. There are bad bad man like really bad man that deserve to be single for life and I have seen bad man die single ( I have seen a good man die single as well) life is just deep."

@Imade her royal majesty added:

"You have to understand that when women say a man is bad, it means he doesn't treat her right, he either maltreats her or something, but where it gets tricky is a bad man may be bad to one woman and likely treat the another woman right, so when we say a man is bad, he is bad to me but to another woman he is a great guy, i think a man being bad is subjective... this is why there will always be a woman ready to stay with a so called "bad man" if a man is bad to you please run, Let the other person he is kind to have him, God always have a way of giving you what's yours and what's yours will be kind to you."

