A Nigerian football fan shared his suggestive blueprint for the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON quarter-final clash with Algeria

He identified five key Algerian threats and proposed a 4-4-2 diamond formation to neutralise them

The analyst predicted a comfortable win if Nigeria executed disciplined pressing and quick attacking transitions

A Nigerian man has laid out a comprehensive blueprint for the Super Eagles to secure victory in the highly anticipated Saturday AFCON Quarter-Finals showdown against Algeria's Desert Foxes in Marrakesh, Morocco.

In a trending TikTok video, a Nigerian man claimed to have studied every game Algeria had played and listed some players Nigeria's Super Eagles should be mindful of.

A Nigerian man shares five Algerian star players Nigeria's Super Eagles should be watchful of.

The man, who strongly supports the Super Eagles, broke down the strengths and weaknesses of the North African, based on his opinions and analysis. By listing the Algerian players' identities, the man hopes to offer a specific game plan for Nigeria to emerge victorious.

While acknowledging that the Saturday match will be the biggest test of Nigeria's campaign, he confidently stated that with the right formula, the Super Eagles would emerge victorious.

AFCON: Man shares five dangerous Algerian players

According to him, Nigeria's victory depends on neutralising Algeria's five key threats, namely Riyad Mahrez, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Ismaël Bennacer, Farès Chaïbi, and their physical striker.

His proposed solution is a disciplined 4-4-2 diamond formation designed to control the midfield and exploit Algeria's vulnerabilities.

Central to his plan is disrupting Algeria's playmaker, Ismaël Bennacer. He urged that Ademola Lookman be deployed as a "false 10," tasked with pressing the AC Milan midfielder relentlessly to stifle their build-up play.

A Nigerian man predicted a win if the Super Eagles executed disciplined attacking transitions against Algeria.

To counter the iconic threat of Riyad Mahrez, he called for a "double up" strategy involving Bruno Onyemaechi and Frank Onyeka to prevent the winger from cutting inside onto his lethal left foot.

He further described Algeria's central defenders as "sluggish," calling on Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams to use their pace to "embarrass" the backline.

"If we execute this, if our double pivot controls the middle, if we stay disciplined defensively and clinical in transitions, we will win this game comfortably," he concluded.

Legit.ng does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy of the tactical analysis or predictions made by the football analyst in the video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

