A Nigerian lawyer, based in Dublin, Ireland, had publicly displayed how much Access Bank debited her for sending N200k and N30k home

She shared the receipts on Facebook and the remarks she used for both transactions, as she shared her thoughts on the new tax laws

While noting that countries that tax citizens are associated with good governance, she hoped this would be the case for Nigeria

Barrister Bridget Nnenna, a Nigerian legal practitioner who resides in Dublin, Ireland, has shown netizens the amounts Access Bank charged her for sending N200k and N30k back home.

According to the lawyer, she carried out both transactions on Thursday, January 1, and displayed the transaction receipts.

A lawyer based in Ireland sends N200k and N30k home and shows the respective charges she was debited.

New tax law: Lawyer shares her thoughts

In a Facebook post, Bridget noted that she was charged N50 and N3.75 separately for the N200k transfer, while the bank debited her account with N25 and N1.88 for the N30k transaction.

Bridget's transaction receipts showed the different narrations she used for the transfers. For the N300k, she stated that it was family support for feeding, and for the N30k, it was for NEPA subscription.

She pointed out that Access Bank had earlier informed her that they would no longer charge the receiver during such transfers, suggesting that most charges would fall on the sender.

Commenting on the new tax laws, the lawyer hoped that it would usher in development, better healthcare, provide access to basic amenities and help in eradicating hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

She noted that countries where citizens are taxed have good governance to show for it, and hoped the same would apply to Nigeria. Her Facebook post read:

"Nigeria Tax Palava!!

"Here is how much I was charged by my bank for transactions carried out on 1st January using two different banks:

"For a ₦200,000 transfer, I was charged ₦50 and ₦3.75 separately.

"For a ₦30,000 transfer, I was charged ₦25 and ₦1.88 separately.

"You can check the attached receipts to see what the bank described these charges as, and to have an idea of what you may be charged or taxed when you carry out similar transactions.

"For the record, Access Bank informed me that they will no longer charge the receiver, meaning most of the charges (taxes) now fall on the sender. So, if you are the sender, expect these charges.

"Hopefully, with this development, we will begin to see better healthcare, improved infrastructure, access to basic amenities, and genuine efforts toward ending poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

"Countries that tax their citizens are often associated with good governance. I sincerely hope the same can be said of Nigeria by 2026."

A lawyer abroad displays the bank charges she was debited for sending N200k home.

See her Facebook post below:

Bank charges: Lawyer's experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's experience below:

Adaora Anvivia said:

"Which kind wahala person enter like this?"

Mubaram Ibrahim said:

"Oh my god."

Sylva Emeka Ugwu said:

"I don't think they taxed you. In this enhanced tax regime, the sender ought not to be taxed but the receiver. Reason being that it's income earned or revenue generated by a company that is taxable."

Excel Franca Ebirim said:

"My sister this is the normal billing they have been billing us for years, I believe this is not the tax own."

