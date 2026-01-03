A Nigerian lady has expressed disappointment after seeing the interest OPay credited her account with for saving throughout 2025

According to the lady, an entrepreneur, she saved N1k everyday on the fintech platform from January to December 2025 and expected a higher interest

While noting that she has withdrawn the total money she saved throughout 2025, she maintained her disappointment about the interest

An OPay user, Daramola Abiodun, was disappointed over the interest OPay paid her after she completed a savings challenge on the fintech platform in 2025.

Daramola disclosed on Facebook that she saved N1k daily in her OPay account from January to December 2025, claiming it was the Safebox feature she used.

An OPay user says she saved N1k daily throughout the year 2025. Photo Credit: Daramola Abiodun

Source: Facebook

OPay user shares interest she received

Daramola said she was paid N4k as interest for saving throughout the year, which she found very little.

While noting that she withdrew the total money saved, which was N370,971, the lady maintained that the interest was quite unexpectedly poor, as she never missed a saving day.

She wrote:

"OPay why did I saved 1k daily from January to December 31st and the only intrest I got was.

"4k plus.

"365days equals to 365k minus 370, 900.

"Is this how poor your safe box is.

"I'm flabbergasted!!!

"I have withdrew my money yesterday late night I'm so happy but the intrest given is suprising me still because it really doesn't make sense from January till December with no defaulting of payment daily."

An OPay user says she was paid N4k for saving N1k daily in 2025. Photo Credit: Daramola Abiodun

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

OPay: Lady's experience elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's experience below:

Modo Emmanuel said:

"The reason is because it is compound interest. If you had put 365,000 at once from the first day. You will make much much bigger interest. So this is how they both help you and help themselves. Compound interest is the reason."

Adegbola Oluwasarafunmi Yemisi said:

"Use target. Target is different from locking up your money.

"I used Target, and saved just a bit above the amount u stated, wasn't up to 400k and I got 30k as interest after removing their percentage on d interest.

"This is how it works, if u have an amount you're targeting in a year or any period of time, indicate it and they will tell u how much will be deducted daily. Or if u have an amount u want to put daily, maybe 1k, multiply it by d 365 days you want to save for and put 365k as ur Target amount, so that they will calculate it to removing 1k daily, that way, ur interest would be more. Over 30k.

"But try not to skip a day, else it'll affect ur interest, but u can top up for d days u missed too. And continue topping up when u have more. But u can't redraw b4 d agreed date, else you'll lose all ur interest. And u have to meet up d Target amount on d agreed date, so ur interest will be intact. That's all."

Grace Isah said:

"The way you saved is not how to get good interest out of safebox..when you want to get good interest out of safebox, you put in a large sum of at least 300k, that way you get 15% interest per annum of that amount, if you save 1k daily, you only get interest on whatever amount you have in there,until it piles up..which means at the time you had only 1k there, the interest you will get will be for 1k, and when you have 10k, interest will be for 10k, like that until it gets to whatever amount you get to at the end of the end of your saving period..even if you use piggyvest or any other saving app, it will still be the same thing..you can not save 1k daily and expect interest for 370k, interest is calculated daily."

Kissval Onyeka Okonkwo said:

"Shay ur money complete?? Carry am like that go pay shop rent.. that's what matters the most."

Olamide Saubana Adeosun said:

"Sis.

"It’s savings you did.

"You didn’t lock your money at once."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who saved N27k via the OPay Spend and Save feature had displayed the total interest she received.

Lady saving on OPay flaunts interest received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who saved N2k daily on OPay had displayed the interest she received.

She screenshotted her OPay dashboard and posted it on Facebook while hailing the financial institution. Her dashboard showed that OPay would credit her an interest of N82.19 if she deposits N2k daily for 100 days in her Target Saving plan.

However, the lady incorrectly interpreted it to mean that her expected interest is the N82.19 multiplied by 100 days. She celebrated ignorantly.

Source: Legit.ng