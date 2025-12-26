A Nigerian lady cried out over her parents' store that was set ablaze in the 22-storey building fire at Lagos Island.

She worried over how her father would take the news as she stated that it was the second time fire destroyed his shop this year.

The major fire erupted at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street in Lagos Island on December 24, 2025

A lady cried out as her parents' store was affected by a fire that engulfed a 22-storey building in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Emergency responders battled the fire at the plaza known as the Great Nigeria Insurance House, located on Martins Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State, on December 24, 2025.

Great Nigeria Tower Fire: Lady Cries Out As Parents Lose Store to Flames, Worries Over Her Father

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @r_ita_wendyy, the lady mentioned how she was informed about the news.

She said:

"One minute am in church for vigil mass for Christmas celebration, the next minute am in Lagos Island trying to pack out my parents' goods from their store cause of their plaza is on the fire and the annoying is it's for the second time this year.

"My parent's place of business is on fire. Worst year ever. Worst Christmas ever. I don’t know how my dad will handle this God Abegggg."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng