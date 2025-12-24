A Nigerian man cried out after his wife abandoned him with their three-month-old baby following a "little misunderstanding"

The man took to social media to lament how he would be able to take care of the baby in the absence of her mother

Many reacted as he spoke about the “little misunderstanding” that led to his wife’s actions, sparking mixed reactions

A man cried out after his wife left his house, abandoning him and their three-month-old baby.

He lamented that he would have to take care of the child by himself and cried out online.

In a video by @joepatrick047, the man was seen feeding his baby with formula.

He captioned the video:

"Its not easy taking care of baby, i wish i could bring back time, i just want forgiveness."

Reactions as woman abandons hubby and baby

@5 2 0 said:

Omo, I’m a guy but for woman to leave you and baby means she has been doing everything herself and she is tired, not little misunderstanding can’t do this.

@Humble Angel said:

I understand your pain, but have you tried praying for her? Don't forget to fast too. Trust the process, you'll survive this ok and your testimony will be loud. Don't worry what God cannot do does not exist.

@sandie said:

if dem check that "lil misunderstanding" now, slap and abuse go dey inside. women are sincerely tired.

@nana said:

Everything misunderstanding misunderstanding, u should move back in with ur parents so they can support u Mtchewww! Mumu hold on to ur bundle of joy is she not urs?

@little gold said:

oga rest una men wey go live una wife with four children go follow another woman and we dey take care of dem for una we no die so do same pls

@perfect said:

If she took the baby away m, you will call her and threaten her to bring your baby back

@Gracia Alex said:

