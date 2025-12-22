A Nigerian lady sparked many reactions on TikTok after she posted her parents' wedding photos for people to see

The lady identified as Ammy said her parents got married 25 years ago and they have been living together since then

Many social media users who saw the photos shared their opinion and what they noticed about the 25-year-old photos

A Nigerian lady who saw her parents wedding photos shared them on TikTok and they went viral.

Many social media users are are making positive comments about the photos which captured both traditional and white weddings.

The lady posted photos of her parents showing when they got married. Photo credit: TikTok/@__ammy18.

Source: TikTok

The photos were posted by Ammy who said her parents got married 25 years ago and have been living together since then.

The photos showed her father, her mother and other relatives who were present at the wedding.

Netizens were quick to point out that they couple looked like they got married at a Deeper Life Church.

Others made comments about the shoe her mother wore on the wedding day.

Ammy shared what her mother said about the shoe:

"She said it was dying minutes time that they brought it…the first one didn’t size her."

The lady said her parents got married in 2000. Photo credit: TikTok/@__ammy18.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares her parents' wedding photos

@K_ore said:

"Na deeper life this was exactly same wedding outfit my mom wore."

@Solo G said:

"Abeg look that bride price well na how much dey there."

@ONLY$ON said:

"And your mama still love am for who he is ooo."

@chistar_bignenye said:

"I know your dad.. he’s such a good man.. he used to sell at my school."

@Chime said:

"Parents be looking this innocent and then fiam 8 children."

@chelles said:

"Plss can you do a throw back of their current picture."

@Meerah said:

"Checked my mom diary nd everything spent on her wedding was 4k. I couldn’t stop laughing."

@The Enogie of photography said:

"After una go say photographers are not important."

@G. Black said:

"Wait, is that not Apostolic faith church? I'm sorry just asking."

@Popfazzy said:

"You did not show us their current picture."

@Cutekiddiz said:

"Watching these pictures I felt a deep sense of peace. When life was simpler calmer and more peaceful 😔. When love made sense to vast majority. When life had more meaning. Now everything is so chaotic. No morals any more."

@YOUNGSTAR said

"My parents celebrating their 27th years today. Thank God for life and love."

@Rafiya’s stitches said:

"This was emotional. She loves her parents love."

@18 said:

"I love this. Can you post their recent pictures pls?"

Another lady shares her parents' wedding photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a wedding photo posted on TikTok by a Nigerian lady has gone viral and attracted thousands of comments from netizens.

According to the lady, the wedding photo belonged to her father and mother, but her father's dressing immediately caught attention.

In the photo, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times, the man was dressed in high-waist jeans instead of a wedding suit.

Source: Legit.ng