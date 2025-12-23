A young man moved people to tears after sharing how his parents died on the same day and many people sympathised with him

He mentioned the day his parents died and shared how life had been for him since then, adding that it was his first Christmas without them

His story went viral and caught people’s attention, as some took to the comments to condole with him and share similar experiences

A young Nigerian man moved people to tears as he shared how he lost his parents same day.

He shared how the death affected him as he noted that it was his first Christmas without them.

In a TikTok post, @elvissugar8 shared photos from his parents’ burial alongside a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote:

“It all happened on 18th October 18/10/2025 worst day of my life!, a day my both parents were taken away from me,a day that broke me forever. I have never imagined life without you both.

“I still feel broken by the loss of my parents. Some days it feels like I’m walking through life missing a part of myself. I miss the small, ordinary moments the most the way I could call them just to hear their voices, the comfort of knowing they were there, the feeling of being someone’s son in this world.

“I miss being able to go to them when I was tired, scared, or unsure. I miss their advice, their presence, the way they made things feel safer and easier just by existing. There are moments when something good or bad happens and my first instinct is still to reach for them and then it hits me all over again that I can’t.

“It hurts in a deep, quiet way that never fully leaves. I grieve the memories we shared, but I also grieve the moments we’ll never get to have the conversations that won’t happen, the milestones they won’t see, the love I still have with nowhere to go.

“Being their son didn’t stop when they died, and neither did the pain of missing them. I carry them with me every day, but I also carry the sadness. And some days, that sadness feels heavier than I know how to hold.

“I pray you both are together in heaven resting without suffering… you’ll always be forever in my heart. Happy Christmas to you

Reactions as man loses parents on same day

Evil smile said:

Alot really happened this year. this ground no dey Belle full..?

peace.942 said:

This year took away many people 28/9/2025 first christmas without my Dad

Unofficial Daisy said:

God it’s too early to start crying for a stranger .

