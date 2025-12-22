Peter Obi has reframed the Farouk Ahmed controversy as a moral and public responsibility debate rather than a personal attack

He argued that the alleged $5 million education spending raised serious questions of scale and inequality

Obi had presented a detailed alternative, showing how the same funds could have built a self-sustaining education ecosystem

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has weighed into the controversy surrounding Farouk Ahmed, offering a broader moral and policy-based perspective on allegations raised by business mogul Aliko Dangote.

The debate followed claims that Ahmed, the ousted former chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, spent about $5 million on the secondary education of his four children in Switzerland.

In a post on social media, Obi framed his intervention as a reflection on public responsibility rather than a personal attack. He acknowledged that parents naturally seek the best education for their children but argued that the scale and context of the alleged spending demand deeper scrutiny in a country grappling with widespread poverty and limited access to education.

He linked the issue to Nigeria’s estimated 18 million out-of-school children and the growing gap between privilege and deprivation.

Peter Obi reframes Farouk allegation as moral issue

Referencing the current exchange rate, Obi noted that $5 million translates to about ₦7.5 billion. He argued that such a sum, when viewed against Nigeria’s social realities, raises questions beyond legality and enters the realm of moral duty.

Quoting Plato, he reminded readers that “education and upbringing are what make good human beings,” while warning that neglect in this area weakens the foundation of society.

Obi clarified that his concern was not with education itself but with proportionality and consequence, especially when such resources are linked to public office. He stressed that public trust is shaped not only by compliance with rules but also by ethical judgment.

Obi explains how much can be achieved with $5m

Using detailed projections, Obi illustrated how N7.5 billion could be redirected to create a large-scale education system within Nigeria. He estimated that 25 fully equipped school blocks could be built, educating about 6,000 students annually and employing 450 teachers. After construction and wages, he said a significant balance would still remain.

He further proposed investing the remaining funds in government bonds to generate steady returns. According to his calculation, the interest alone could sustain teacher salaries, school maintenance and learning materials while leaving room for expansion. He described this as a self-funding model that preserves the original capital.

Obi widened the conversation by situating the issue within Nigeria’s broader governance challenges. He cited descriptions of the country by former British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Donald Trump to argue that systemic problems allow a small elite to control vast resources.

He suggested that if a fraction of wealthy public office holders redirected similar sums, Nigeria could nearly eliminate its out-of-school children crisis. In his words, the Farouk controversy is “not merely about one man.”

He described it as a test of national conscience and a choice between entrenched privilege and shared responsibility.

Obi concluded by restating his long-held belief that education remains the surest path to social stability, better governance and national dignity.

