Chicken has long been a centrepiece of Christmas celebrations in Nigeria. For many families, serving a freshly prepared bird is more than tradition. It represents status, abundance and the comfort of knowing the year ended on a good note.

Fresh chicken remains the preferred choice for most households because of its flavour, protein content and natural texture.

Market survey shows sharp increases in chicken prices

This year, however, preparing the usual Christmas spread will cost significantly more. Poultry farmers and retailers have released new prices, and they are far above what consumers paid in 2024.

A recent market survey reveals a noticeable jump in prices as demand builds. • Adult layers now go for N10,500 to N20,000 • Adult broilers sell for N18,000 to N30,000

Last year, layers were between N8,000 and N15,000, while broilers sold for N15,000 to N25,000. Frozen chicken has also climbed steeply. One kilogram now costs N5,500 to N6,500, compared to N4,000 to N4,800 around the same time in 2024.

Retail sellers say the increases have been steady since early October.

One trader in Ikorodu explained that layers selling for N8,500 a few months ago now cost far more because farmers raised their prices and transport costs keep rising.

A retailer in Ketu noted that her last selling price for layers is N12,500 and warned that the figure may climb even higher as Christmas draws near.

High poultry feeds cost drives up Christmas chicken prices

Farmers say the biggest pressure point remains the soaring price of feeds. A 50kg bag of broiler starter costs N140,000, while grower feed sells for N121,500 and finisher for N112,500. With these figures, farmers insist they cannot sell at a loss.

The cost of powering farms, transporting birds, paying staff and covering medication also weighs heavily on the industry.

Some farmers say poultry may look profitable from the outside, but expenses, high mortality rates and the price of feed reduce profit margins.

Beyond local costs, feed manufacturers also rely on imported ingredients such as wheat and maize. The exchange rate makes these imports even more expensive.

Some farmers choose to export instead of selling locally because they make better returns abroad.

Still, not everyone agrees with the farmers’ explanations.

A poultry worker in Ibadan claimed some operators are taking advantage of the season.

He pointed out that the price of corn has dropped to N600 per congo, yet the cost of chicken and eggs has not followed the same trend.

Insecurity, climate impact and food supply issues

Nigeria’s poultry industry is dealing with more than feed costs. Insecurity across food-producing regions disrupts farming activities and keeps supply lower than demand.

Climate change has also affected maize and soybean yields, which pushes feed prices higher.

To ease the burden on consumers, Lagos State has launched the second phase of its food subsidy program, Ounje Eko Phase II.

According to a report by Nairametrics, the initiative supports farmers with subsidized feed to stabilize production costs and, ideally, reduce market prices in the coming weeks.

For now, households preparing for Christmas face one of the most expensive festive seasons in years.

Whether government interventions will soften prices at retail markets remains uncertain as the holidays draw closer.

