A young Nigerian lady has shared an inspiring story on X, disclosing how she saves money every year to pay her rent

According to her story, she saves about ₦1,000 daily to pay her annual rent, which amounts to ₦350,000

However, she noted that now that her rent has been increased to ₦600k, she might have to increase her savings to ₦2k daily to meet up

A disciplined Nigerian lady went viral online after sharing the approach she used over the years to settle her yearly housing rent.

Her story inspired many to work towards developing a steady saving habit built around small, daily contributions rather than last-minute borrowing or financial pressure.

Lady saves N1,000 daily to pay rent

Identified on X as @Faith_Monye, the lady explained that she had relied on a simple saving routine to meet her rental charge of N350,000.

She disclosed that she set aside N1,000 each day and kept it safely stored until it accumulated enough to cover her landlord’s yearly charge.

Through this method, she had consistently managed to pay her rent without panic, often finding that about N15-N16k remained after the payment was made.

She went further to reveal that her rent had recently been reviewed upward, creating the need for a new savings target.

According to her explanation, the previous daily amount she saved was sufficient when her rent was lower, but the increase meant she would have to adjust her discipline.

She noted that doubling her daily contribution would help her cope with the new figure by the end of the year, just as her earlier routine had done in the past.

To back up her story, she displayed the physical cash she saved in a box, as a proof of her consistency and discipline.

In her words:

"For some years now this is how I pay my rent, 350k per year, so I put 1k per day and I still get 15-16k left but now that my rent increase to 600k I think I need to double it to 2k per day Is also a good way to embarrass shame of rent as a shop owner, God help me."

Reactions as lady saves up rent

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Anike said:

"New year next year starting this. Will make it ritual again. I just pray my junior brother does not steal my money again. 2years ago he pack everything way dae my Kolo."

Literaly baby said:

"I remember trying this using a bottle. Used a dark green bottle so it wouldn’t be too obvious. You can’t imagine my shock when I decided to check the next time I was to save, only to see an empty bottle. I kept checking for close to 15mins just to be sure my eyes weren’t playing tricks. Till today I still don’t know how they found where I kept it & who took my money."

TomTomK55 said:

"This is good but start using the likes of piggy vest to do the savings, lock the money and you’ll get good interest at the completion of 365 days. Look into it."

Big Trust added:

"This is actually a smart and disciplined approach. Setting something aside daily makes big expenses easier to handle. Doubling it to meet the new rent makes sense, and with consistency you’ll manage it. You’re doing your best. God will see you through."

Ohen Kay added:

"Na so my friend's maid professionally used broom stick to steal almost all the money she saved in a box like this one."

