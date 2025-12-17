A Nigerian lady has informed social media users about a filling station in Lagos where fuel is now being sold per litre at N739

Some people doubted her when she announced the reduced fuel price online, which caused her to share a picture of the filling station and give its address

Ahead of Christmas, Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited had slashed the petrol price

Uloma Opurum, a LinkedIn optimisation expert and CV writer, caused quite a stir when she informed Facebook users that fuel is now N739 per litre.

She praised God for the new development.

A lady informs internet users about a Lagos filling station selling a litre of fuel at N739. Photo Credit: Uloma Opurum

Source: Facebook

"Fuel is now 739 per litre.

"Thank God oh," Uloma wrote on Facebook.

Some netizens dismissed Uloma's fuel price announcement, which made her share a picture of the filling station selling fuel at N739 to prove her doubters wrong.

Sharing a photo of the Lagos filling station, Uloma wrote:

"For those doubting the 739 per litre.

"Here it is.

"Location MRS close to Ikeja Underbridge."

Dangote Refinery had recently slashed the price of petrol ahead of Christmas, announcing that it would take effect from Thursday, December 11.

A lady rejoices that fuel is now being sold at N739 per litre. Photo Credit: Uloma Opurum

Source: Facebook

View her Facebook post below:

Fuel price: Lady's observation elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

Otunba Kayode Gbenga said:

"The information is true I drove pass there this morning there is queue..."

Norris David said:

"You can imagine if we have 2 or 3 more refinery working? What the price will be.Even at that 750 is still high."

Joshua Chidiebele said:

"MRS na Dangote brother station. They always get the info before anything is done that is why they can't be frustrated in Petrol business."

Alhaji K Abolade Cargo said:

"Make I rush go.buy fuel there."

Olaniyan Adeyemi Ayodeji said:

"I'm yet to see what the removed subsidy has been used for, so how do I celebrate this when it's not yet at #300?"

King Stanley Ikechukwu said:

"With what Dangote is doing it will get as low as 500 soon.

"That man want to do to fuel what he did with cement and sugar (major monopoly).

"But even at that it is still very expensive compared to the purchasing power of the masses and the fact that as producers petroleum products should be the cheapest commodity in Nigeria."

Augustine Auxtin Ominyi said:

"That metre no complete ooh even they head office in VÍ is still selling at 885#."

Aniegboka Nkiruka said:

"1st in the history of Christmas celebration and fuel money dropped,this needs to be in Guinness book of record."

NNPC slashes petrol price in Abuja, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC had slashed the petrol price in Abuja, Lagos and other states.

Legit.ng checks show that in Lagos, the NNPC has cut the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N890 to N875 per litre, while in Abuja, the price fell from N920 to N915 per litre.

The adjustments follow Dangote’s decision to reduce its gantry price to N699 per litre and set the retail price at N739 per litre at its partner filling stations. In a briefing at the Lekki refinery, Dangote Refinery announced that starting Tuesday, December 16, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc would implement the new pump price.

