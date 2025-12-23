Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, has asked Nigerians to stop paying above the N739 per litre of fuel

The billionaire businessman issued the directive following the commencement of nationwide sales of petrol by the refinery

The refinery launched a dedicated line to report erring petrol stations exploiting Nigerians

Aliko Dangote has sent a firm message to Nigerians and fuel marketers following the latest reduction in petrol prices, urging consumers not to pay more than ₦739 per litre at MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations nationwide.

The directive follows the commencement of nationwide Premium Motor Spirit sales by Dangote Petroleum Refinery at the new price point, a move aimed at easing cost pressures on households and businesses.

Hotline launched to protect consumers

To back its stance, the refinery has launched a dedicated consumer hotline, allowing Nigerians to report any MRS station selling petrol above the approved price.

In a statement released on Monday, December 22, 2025, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that the hotline, 0800 123 5264, is now active nationwide.

According to the company, the initiative is designed to promote transparency, protect consumers, and ensure that the benefits of the price reduction reach the public.

The refinery said the hotline enables Nigerians to promptly report pricing violations across more than 2,000 MRS filling stations nationwide.

The company described the step as part of its broader commitment to fair pricing and accountability in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Daily supply hits 50 million litres

Dangote Refinery also dismissed fears of fuel shortages, stating that it is currently supplying up to 50 million litres of petrol daily.

According to a report by Punch, the company warned marketers against creating artificial scarcity in response to the price cut, stressing that adequate volumes are available to meet national demand.

The refinery reaffirmed that steady supply remains guaranteed and urged consumers to resist panic buying or patronising stations selling petrol above the approved rate.

“Stop paying more than ₦739,” Dangote urges Nigerians

Reiterating its position, the refinery encouraged Nigerians to avoid purchasing petrol at inflated prices when locally refined fuel is readily available at ₦739 per litre.

“We encourage Nigerians to avoid purchasing PMS at inflated prices when locally refined fuel is available at ₦739 per litre.

Report any MRS station selling above this price by calling our hotline,” the statement said, adding that collective action would help enforce fair pricing nationwide.

Warning against artificial scarcity

The refinery issued a stern warning to unscrupulous operators who may attempt to manipulate supply to frustrate the new pricing regime.

It described such actions as unpatriotic and unacceptable, especially during the festive season when fuel demand typically rises.

Dangote Refinery also called on regulatory agencies to remain vigilant and take decisive action against any attempt to undermine recent price reductions.

Boosting Nigeria’s energy security

Beyond pricing, the refinery highlighted the broader economic impact of local refining at scale.

According to the company, domestic fuel production is reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imports, conserving foreign exchange, supporting naira stability, and strengthening national energy security.

The refinery described the initiative as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward economic recovery and sustainable energy solutions, urging all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at delivering affordable fuel to Nigerians.

MRS stations defy Dangote Refinery’s lower petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol prices across Lagos remained elevated over the weekend, with several filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) far above the recently adjusted gantry rates.

Checks across major corridors of the city showed that consumers continue to bear high costs, despite expectations of downward price reviews following new supply arrangements.

A BOVAS filling station in Ojodu sold petrol at ₦820 per litre, while an NNPC retail outlet in Berger dispensed PMS at ₦825 per litre.

