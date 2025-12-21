Petrol stations across major cities in Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, and other areas have retained high petrol prices

Findings reveal that in some cities consumers continue to buy the product at high rates

Despite assurances by Aliko Dangote to sell petrol at cheaper rates, the fillings stations have continued to dispense at higher costs

Petrol prices across Lagos remained elevated over the weekend, with several filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) far above the recently adjusted gantry rates.

Checks across major corridors of the city showed that consumers continue to bear high costs, despite expectations of downward price reviews following new supply arrangements.

A BOVAS filling station in Ojodu sold petrol at ₦820 per litre, while an NNPC retail outlet in Berger dispensed PMS at ₦825 per litre. These prices reflect a broader pattern across Lagos, where most major marketers are yet to reflect recent cost reductions at the pump.

Old stock slows price adjustment

According to a report by PetroleumPriceNG, one of the major reasons cited by marketers for the delay is the sale of existing inventory purchased at higher prices.

A petrol attendant at an MRS filling station in Alagbole told said that the outlet was still dispensing old stock and had not received supplies at the revised gantry rate, The Nation reports

According to the attendant, the station currently sells petrol at ₦850 per litre but plans to adjust its pump price once new supplies arrive.

“We are selling at ₦850 because we still have old stock. Once we take delivery at the new price, we will adjust to ₦740 per litre from Monday,” the attendant explained.

This explanation has become common across several retail outlets, as marketers argue that immediate price cuts could lead to financial losses on previously purchased products.

Major brands sell between ₦850 and ₦890

Beyond independent stations, several major oil marketers have also maintained high pump prices.

Checks showed that outlets operated by Mobil, TotalEnergies, and ConOil sold petrol within the range of ₦850 to ₦890 per litre in different parts of Lagos.

The persistence of these prices has raised concerns among motorists, especially as reports of lower prices in other parts of the country begin to circulate.

Sharp regional differences outside Lagos

Outside Lagos, petrol prices vary significantly, reflecting differences in supply chains, transportation costs, and local market dynamics.

Reports from Oyo, Delta, and Enugu states indicate pump prices ranging between ₦830 and ₦900 per litre.

In some parts of Delta State, the situation is more severe, with petrol reportedly selling for as high as ₦990 per litre, underscoring the uneven impact of fuel pricing across the country.

Abuja adjusts as prices drop to ₦739

In contrast, Abuja has emerged as one of the first major markets to reflect the recent price adjustments.

Several filling stations operated by NNPC, Ardova, AA Rano, BOVAS, and MRS in the Federal Capital Territory now sell petrol at ₦739 per litre, about ₦70 cheaper than prevailing prices in Lagos.

The development highlights growing disparities in pump prices between regions and has intensified calls for faster price alignment nationwide.

IPMAN backs Dangote Refinery supplies

Last week, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) urged its members to patronise the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, citing lower prices and improved logistics.

IPMAN National President, Abubakar Maigandi, welcomed the refinery’s plan to supply PMS directly to registered members.

He disclosed that free nationwide delivery is expected to begin in January 2026, a move that could drive further price reductions if marketers comply and pass on the savings to consumers.

Dangote Refinery resumes free petrol delivery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the resumption of its free direct delivery of Premium Motor Spirit to retail outlets across Nigeria, offering a new gantry price of ₦699 per litre.

The move marks a renewed push by the refinery to deepen its presence in the downstream market and ease persistent supply and pricing pressures in the fuel retail segment.

The refinery said the initiative will see petrol delivered directly to registered filling stations nationwide at no additional logistics cost, a development expected to significantly reduce distribution bottlenecks and lower operating expenses for marketers.

