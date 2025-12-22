A young Nigerian woman expresses pain on social media over what her friends did despite joining her WhatsApp group

She mentioned the number of friends in her WhatsApp group who were supposed to purchase a material she bought but didn’t

The young lady shared the price of her aso ebi cloth and lamented the amount she spent as her friends failed to comply

A Nigerian woman lamented bitterly on social media as she expressed frustration over the lack of cooperation from her friends, who are about 29 in a WhatsApp group she created for her aso ebi girls.

The woman in the video mentioned that her wedding is in a few weeks, so she created a group for her aso ebi girls, and many of them joined.

Lady disappointed as friends ignore aso ebi

However, despite joining the group, she said that none of her friends has bought the aso ebi cloth.

The lady, @bahdgurl_favvy23, mentioned the amount each cloth costs in the viral clip as she spoke her mind.

She said:

"Guys, see how wicked some people can be. My marriage is just a few weeks from now, and these girls, none of them bought this aso ebi clothes."

In the TikTok video, she explained that one of her friends recently had an event, and she joined and contributed her part as one of the aso ebi girls. Now that it is her turn, none of her friends is showing up for her.

She continued:

"They've been in that group since October. I even did aso ebi for one last month. Almost 29 of them, none of them bought, all my money is wasted. Some friends are very wicked, you know. You'll not, but why did you even join the group? All my money is wasted."

She added a description to the TikTok post to further express her displeasure at the incident:

"That feeling when you felt close to them, trusted them, loved them, and they just betrayed you in the worst way you could imagine Omo I’m in so much pain. I didn’t expect this from my friends at all just two weeks left."

She mentioned the price of the aso ebi as 40,000.

Reactions as lady expresses disappointment about friends

Josephine Jammeh noted:

"They are not wicked n they don't owe you anything. everyone is going through a struggle."

All_by_Grace(ABK MAKEUP ARTIST said:

"Y’all must be joking… 40k is too much for asoebi?!"

NELLYSHAIR added:

"This material is 8k per yard dats 24k, gele 7k for full line , so 1/2 line is 3500…making it total 🟰 27500…. My love u fr just even if nah 30k … Dan no gift."

onah Cynthia stressed:

"You for leave am for 30k na."

Building Materials Market notes:

"Before setting your price you need to understand their financial capacity , relationship with them and how much you have also sacrificed for them."

Aanuade01 added:

"That feeling when you felt close 🥹to them, trusted them,💔loved them."

👸TheEmpress said:

"Sorry about that girl, but in my opinion asoebi clothes should not be sold, it's your wedding we are talking about and not a money making ceremony. If you don't have enough money, go for Ankara or other affordable beautiful materials, buy and give them to sew and grace your wedding. But because we want to trend and showcase wealth and belongingness we do things extravangantly to please the society and displease ourselves. Things are very expensive these days, but they no do well sha , they should have said they cannot do it. Regardless, It's all about cutting your coat according to your size. Please don't come for me ooo, just said my mind though."

