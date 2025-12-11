A new report has revealed that the federal government imposes more than 54 taxes and charges on air travel

These charges accounts for about 35% of airfare costs with only six charges appear on tickets, while 48 hidden fees are hidden

Some of the charges include new security levies, including a $20 security charge and $11.50 APIS fee, are among the costs pushing Nigeria’s airfares

Nigerians planning to travel by air, locally or internationally, during the holiday season are facing the challenge of high airfares, sparking intense debate among lawmakers at the National Assembly.

A local flight can now cost as much as N500,000 for a one-way trip, raising concerns that prices could increase further.

Keyemo says government helpless

Festus Keyemo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has come out to explain that the Federal Government has no legal powers to regulate or fix airfares in the country, insisting that Nigeria’s aviation sector has been fully deregulated for decades, Punch reports.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Keyamo explained that the deregulation of the industry dates back to the administration of former military leader Ibrahim Babangida, when private airlines were first allowed to operate freely, including setting their own ticket prices.

He said the Senate had summoned him over rising airfares, but he was unable to attend because of his presentations at FEC.

The minister, however, disclosed that he instructed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and domestic airlines to appear before the Senate Committee in his absence.

Keyamo stressed that while the government cannot dictate prices in a free market, it remains actively engaged with airlines to address the underlying factors driving high fares

Why airfares is on the rise

While the minister insists that the government hands are tight in the pricing of airline tickets, new report has revealed that government agencies in Nigeria are contributing to some of the highest airfares in the world, with the levies accounting for an estimated 35% of total ticket costs for domestic and international flights.

The Guardian Nigeria reported that these government levies, spread across multiple regulators and service providers, have substantially inflated the price of flying and dampened passenger demand.

Although only six of these charges which are part of a single ticket are visible to passengers at the point of sale, the remaining 48 are embedded in airfares and borne indirectly by travellers through higher ticket prices.

Some of the charges extracted from the report include:

Passenger Service Charge (PSC) – N2,000 (domestic), $150 (international)

Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE) fee – $1.40 per passenger

Passenger Terminal Facility Charge (FAAN)

Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) – 5%

Excess Baggage Charge (EBC) – 5%

Security Levy – $20

New: Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) Levy – $11.5

The above charges are built in passengers ticket.

Federal airports authority of Nigeria (FAAN) – about 18 charges

Electricity and counter usage charges — $7 per hour

Boarding bridge fee – $250 per use

Rent (office space per m²): • Abuja – N75,000 • Lagos – N50,000 • Port Harcourt – N55,000

Service Recovery Charge – 20%

Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE) – $1.40 per passenger

Passenger Service Charge – already listed above

Apron pass fee per vehicle (yearly): • Abuja – N250,000 • Lagos – N150,000 • Port Harcourt – N125,000

Company registration fee (On-Duty Card) – N500,000 yearly

Staff ODC fee – N25,000 per staff/year

Extension charge – N100,000

Air Cargo Charge (ACC) – N5 per kg

Cargo registration fee – N250,000

Non-refundable processing fee – N50,000

Port charge – N7 per kg

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) charges

Medical certification issue/renewal – N5,000 per crew

Cabin crew licence issue/reissue – N7,500

Aircraft type inclusion on crew licence – N5,000 per type

United Nigeria Airlines CEO speaks

Obiorah Okonkwo, executive chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, has called on the national assembly to reduce the multiple taxation plaguing domestic airlines.

He said:

“We are taxed about 18 taxes on one single ticket. So any ticket you buy, maybe 70% of them goes to other government agencies.

"If the national assembly will help us reduce these things, which are legislative in nature, we will be able to reduce also the cost of ticket so that it should be affordable to all.”

