A former head of department who relocated to the United Kingdom has sparked a debate on social media over his preference for the foreign country

According to the Nigerian in the diaspora, he would rather live in the UK, even if it meant leaving for work as early as 4am, than return to Nigeria

His stance received massive support from many netizens, as many people expressed their desire to migrate to a foreign land

A UK-based Nigerian man, known on TikTok as @abekiology, has said he prefers life in the UK to what is obtainable in Nigeria.

The man, who claimed he was formerly the head of a department while in Nigeria, rated the living conditions in the UK above what is obtainable in Nigeria.

According to him, he would rather stay in the UK and leave for work by 4am, than stay in Nigeria. Words overlaid on his TikTok video read:

"I rather stay in the UK and go to work by 4am than to go back to...God dey!"

In the comment section, he further said he would rather cry in a safe environment with a stable power supply than elsewhere.

"I rather cry in an environment where there is security and stable power supply."

Former HOD's post triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former HOD's video below:

chrisj said:

"You are not alone! When people in Nigeria with moderate income are getting violently robbed; anyone from abroad will be taking a huge risk. It is mind over matter but you just need more work/life balance."

joseph amadi said:

"We are all in this together my bruh, I just came into the uk 2 months ago on a spouse visa. It’s not easy but God they."

DeBanky-Fx♋♋🦀🦀 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Why's that none of our young billionaires made their money abroad or is the they are in another Nigeria."

tao_UI/UX Designer said:

"We wai dey Nigeria wan japa, the ones wai dey dere dem dey complain… omo!!!!!!"

TIMZY💯 said:

"Crying and planning to return home next month and gbam I came across this..😢😢😢I’m just too sad."

Blessedtee said:

"Eat more fruits and sleep well whenever you can. Most importantly, pray for strength, and may God not allow us to do it in vain."

I'm Promzy😘 said:

"May God bless your hustle but then get some rest you need it.

"Body no be firewood!"

Naza👑🎖️ said:

"Staying there alone is a big motivation not to stop working hard."

