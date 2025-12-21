A Nigerian lady said she bought a pack of balloons because she wanted to get the biggest size in the pack

In a video, she explained what she discovered after she searched for the number matching the biggest balloon on the pack

According to her, she did not find the number, meaning that if she had played the usual balloon game, she would have failed to win the biggest one

A Nigerian woman shared her experience after she bought a pack of balloons and sought to track the number matching the biggest size.

Packs of balloons usually come with a cardboard paper with numbers that match the balloons in the pack.

A Nigerian lady wanted a big balloon so she bought the whole pack.

Source: TikTok

This is used for games by people who pay money, pick a number and win balloons.

However, the lady identified on TikTok as Ayinke Oreoluwa said she decided to check to see if the number matching the biggest balloon was on the cardboard. She was searching for number 19.

However, she claimed she could not find the number, meaning if she had played the game, she wouldn't have won the biggest balloon.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares her experience with balloon

@OMO SEE YNASH said:

"H much did u buy the full pack?"

@CBN(GOV) said:

"That thing na where Sporty bet start."

@boss opo said:

"This balloon thing nearly gave me heart attack when I was little."

@Fashion designer in Asaba said:

"Have won the biggest one before the woman be no wan give me, Omo people gather sha. I later collect am."

@Memphis said:

"I remember when my aunt was selling this,I told my friends the number for the big one,she beat the hell out of me Ehn."

@Elements said:

"I have won it before ohh."

@Kay khalie said:

"Thank u fr hlping me find peace finally."

@BonBon said:

"I won the big one o..she said she will give me later I should leave it so others will still play. Never trust adults."

@Anonymous said:

"The number is there, they used to remove it."

@Zeez said:

"Wicked people.....I always ended up choosing the smallest one."

@Paul | Health and Fitness said:

"I have adult money now to buy childish things I couldn’t have then. This is satisfying."

@Tiara said:

"They have changed it ni. The particular number used to be there, but they do remove the number. I have sold it in school back then so I know."

@Harbie said:

"Even if you win the biggest balloon they won’t give you for the exact price others are sold. It’s more expensive."

@Aura-crochet said:

"This balloon thing taught us the biggest life lesson it's not about how hard you work, the system is designed against you."

Man breaks 50 balloons by sitting on them

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Guinness World Records recognised a man who broke a total of 50 balloons by sitting on them.

The man holds the record for most balloons burst by sitting on them within a timeline of 30 seconds.

The man named Ashrita Furman also holds the record for most balloons burst with the mouth in 30 seconds.

Source: Legit.ng