The Guinness World Records has recognised a man who broke a total of 50 balloons by sitting on them

The man holds the record for most balloons burst by sitting on them within a timeline of 30 seconds

The man named Ashrita Furman also holds the record for most balloons burst with the mouth in 30 seconds

It is not usual that you see a grown man playing with balloons, but a Jamaican man Ashrita Furman has won global recognition for doing just that. He is the current Guinness World Records holder for most balloons burst by sitting on them.

Ashrita Furman entered the Book of Records when he was able to burst a total of 50 inflated balloons within 30 seconds by repeatedly sitting on them without break, in a viral video.

Ashrita Furman holds Guinness World Record. Photo credit: Magnilion and Tim Ireland

Source: Getty Images

Ashrita Furman also holds another balloon record

It appears Ashrita Furman loves breaking balloons. He holds another Guinness World Record for the highest number of balloons burst with the mouth in 30 seconds. According to the information shared on Instagram by the record curator:

"Most balloons burst by sitting in 30 seconds by Ashrita Furman. Ashrita Furman from Jamaica, Queens in New York also holds the record for most balloons burst with the mouth in 30 seconds. And hundreds more! In fact, he's one of the most prolific record-breakers ever."

Social media users are reacting in different ways to the man's feat. While many admired his speed, one user simply said it was crazy. A few of the reactions are sampled below:

@heis__victory:

"People doing a lot of crazy things to be on this platform."

@one_eyeoracle:

"I would easily break this record."

@arreguinracing_27:

"At this point I can be a record holder for anything I can have a record for the slowest time to take a couple steps."

@bayumurti7:

"People who give the ballon that should have the record not who sit."

Watch the video below:

