The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised alarm over the increasing number of Nigerian lecturers relocating abroad, leading to a dwindling number of qualified educators in Nigerian universities.

ASUU’s national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, told PUNCH that the challenges facing lecturers in 2024 are driving many to seek better opportunities overseas.

Nigerian Universities Face Brain Drain as Lecturers Relocate Abroad, ASUU Says

Significant Challenges for Nigerian Lecturers

Prof. Osodeke highlighted that lecturers are struggling to make ends meet, with many facing financial hardships.

“Funding has always been a challenge for university professors. It’s difficult for a professor to survive on just N450,000 a month, especially when they are spending over N200,000 on fuel alone due to the recent hikes in fuel prices. With the rising costs of electricity and other living expenses, it’s becoming increasingly hard for both lecturers and students. I can only imagine how students are managing to come to school under these circumstances.”

The government owes lecturers three and a half months of arrears and a full year of wage awards, exacerbating their financial struggles.

The situation has led to an alarming exodus of lecturers seeking better prospects abroad, which, if not addressed, could result in a severe shortage of qualified lecturers in Nigerian universities.

Impact of Underfunding and Inadequate Staffing

The government’s continued establishment of new universities without adequately addressing staffing issues is a significant concern.

With only a few qualified lecturers available, the quality of education in Nigerian universities is at risk.

Prof. Osodeke pointed out that the rising costs of living, including fuel and electricity, make it difficult for professors to survive on their current salaries.

He expressed concern over how students manage to attend school under such challenging circumstances.

ASUU Speaks on Nationwide Indefinite Strike

