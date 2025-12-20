A Nigerian lady has narrated how her classmate, who was studying abroad on a scholarship, was expelled from the school

A lady, known on X as @maverickthamanl, has narrated how her classmate was expelled from school abroad, despite being on a scholarship.

She said her classmate only came to school once every two weeks, which drew the attention of the school.

She stated that there is a 30-hour unexplained absence window per semester for a student on a scholarship, and each school day is six hours.

@maverickthamanl explained that an international student on a study visa risks getting expelled if they are absent from school for more than 30 hours without prior approval. She tweeted:

"They expelled a classmate from my school na. Scholarship student o. Chairman Dey come school like once in 2 weeks. We have a 30hrs unexplained absence window per semester as a scholarship student and each school day is 6hrs.

"If you’re absent for more than 30hrs in a semester without prior approval, they set up a committee and tell you to bolanle.

"If you are on student visa, As dem Dey warf you, na from school wey Police Dey follow you go house go pack your load, that is if na police man wey get small sympathy o, else na from there you Dey go enter plane. You can’t abscond except you want to live like an illegal immigrant, jumping from house to another. They will bolanle you."

Reactions trail lady's story on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

@AniNduonofit said:

"People wey get opportunities like this dey misuse am. Me wey dey find am, I no see am. This life no just balance..."

@reelaffairs said:

"You see as dem dey blame government?!!! Nigerians, we are not known for accepting responsibility Even those ones dem bolanle go say na village or dem mama step wives."

@Neo_Marshall said:

"A lot of Nigerians are actually bad people, how do you throw away a scholarship that a lot of people are hoping to get, if you ask now it’s not like he was doing any sensible thing with the time he was away o. Japan wey I dey eye from far."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lost a fully funded scholarship opportunity and a N100k monthly allowance after stealing his helper's clothes.

Lady who got US study scholarship loses it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who secured a scholarship to study in an American university had lost the offer after failing to resume school.

The lady said she sent in applications to various universities in the US, and many of them offered her a place in their postgraduate program.

Apart from getting admissions into nine US universities, the lady said she also got funding in various forms. This meant that if she decided to resume her studies in America, she would not pay due to the scholarships. However, she said she later made up her mind that she was not interested in resuming studies anymore.

