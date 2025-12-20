A Nigerian man who has a United States passport has admitted that his travelling experiences changed for good since he got the American passport

In the past, he underwent constant scrutiny or was even called off a boarded aeroplane for extra searches because of his Nigerian passport

His experiences underscored the superiority of the American passport over the Nigerian passport and the challenges passport holders from the West African country face when flying

A Nigerian man, @seanpepisky, who holds a US passport, has said everything changed positively for him since he acquired the American passport.

The Lagos-born Texas resident recalled on X (formerly Twitter) how challenging his travelling were in the past because of his Nigerian passport.

A Nigerian man says his travelling experience changed since he became a US passport holder. Photo Credit: @seanpepisky

Source: Twitter

He said he was subjected to constant scrutiny during stopovers and even being called off a boarded aeroplane for extra searches.

According to the man, he had thought they were normal international travel procedures until he became a US passport holder and observed the different treatment he received.

Man's experiences as US passport holder

He said everything changed as a US passport holder, as he was no longer constantly scrutinised or delayed for extra checks.

In fact, he described his experiences as smooth movement and clear preferential treatment. He prayed Nigera gets better. The man wrote:

"I didn’t realize how bad this issue was until I started traveling with my American passport.

"Back then, I thought it was normal, the constant scrutiny during stopovers, being pulled aside, or even called off a boarded plane just for extra searches. I assumed that was just how international travel worked.

"But once I started using my U.S. passport, everything changed. Countries that had previously stopped and scrutinized me never did again. No extra searches, no delays, not even a pause. Instead, it’s been smooth movement and clear preferential treatment.

"That’s when it hit me, what we often normalize isn’t normal at all. Sometimes it’s not your behavior, it’s the passport you carry.

"I pray Nigeria gets better for us all."

A Nigerian man says he no longer experiences extra searches or delays since becoming a US passport holder. Photo Credit: @seanpepisky

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Reaction trail man's experience using US passport

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

@TeemarhTheLight said:

"This is painfully accurate. A lot of what we’re told to “get used to” isn’t normal at all. Travel really exposes how uneven the system is. I genuinely hope things change for Nigeria, because no one deserves to be treated with suspicion just for where they’re from."

@IGONO said:

"At Istanbul International Airport, Turkey, others nationals were allowed to get through the Gate but Nigerians were subjected to extra security scrutiny. We eventually missed our connecting flight simply because we are Nigerians!"

@Dr_Asek said:

"When you check, most of you have no life no personality outside these passports u hold."

@Quazim11 said:

"You guys are the ones giving Nigeria bad reputations abroad, it is you guys that are scamming people, laundering money, peddling hard drugs, sham marriage, overstaying your visa durations &you expect them not to shut their doors on you . You guys need to change your bad habits."

@JayOjo40 said:

"It's just soo sad that even our country passport is somewhat a disadvantage to us already.. It is well."

@Shinaayomiiii said:

"Ordinary stop over in Turkey... they told we nigerians to sit one side and collected our passports When we got to our destination nkogreen card no get rep at all."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an American man who married a Nigerian man had narrated his difficulty in getting a Nigerian passport.

Man shares US visa experience in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had recounted his unfavourable US visa interview experience in London.

The diasporan shared his story following the news of the US adding Nigeria to the list of countries slapped with travel restrictions.

The man, who had his US visa interview in London, said the female visa officer denied him without asking him any questions or offering an explanation.

Source: Legit.ng