A Nigerian lady has a personal story recounting her experience during and after the recent Shiloh conference.

Her short video, which quickly went viral on the TikTok platform, captured the aftermath of the intense programme.

From the comments that trailed the video, it was clear that her experience resonated with many viewers who had attended the same event or followed it closely online.

Lady shares Shiloh 2025 experience

Netizens reacted in their large numbers and dropped comments about how the conference affected them physically and spiritually.

Identified as @wigsbyblessinge on TikTok, the lady spoke about what followed as soon as she returned home from the conference.

According to her, sleep became her immediate priority, showing how demanding the conference activities had been.

However, she also pointed out the overall quality of the programme, describing it as highly impactful.

She noted that the sessions and personal testimonies shared during the conference were all 'fire'.

From her explanation, it was clear that the Shiloh conference truly touched her and she couldn't help but commend the teachings and testimonies.

In her words:

"Me after Shiloh. Sleep, sleep sleep. Eii Shiloh was indeed fire. The testimonies and sessions are indeed fire."

Reactions trail Shiloh 2025 conference

TikTok users have been speaking about the just concluded conference.

@Cakes Vendor in Ibadan said:

"Aswear sis. Ko easy."

@Bellafunz said:

"The lord is your strength."

@Ikanobi said:

"We had rehearsals immediately after impartation service and finished by 1. I got home and didn’t wake up till 6:22pm."

@Deevine said:

"I slept from 2 till after 7. Technical unit God help me make I go church early tomorrow."

@Tejiri joy said:

"Me at my local assembly the teens department walk me. I practically stood all through."

@Nedu said:

"As someone who attended Shiloh, my advice is they should expect anything from this point going forward."

@Bebe's LEGACY reacted:

"What happens at Shiloh stays at Shiloh. next year I must attend people better apologize now."

@flourishtown55 said:

"God of Bishop David Olaniyi oyedapo pls be my God and my deliver and the lifter of my head, pls help me Lord Jesus."

@jacob reacted:

"The words of God once say they will read too much but never understand."

@Successful Success added:

"That's our way in Winners family o. Me I dey do sanctuary cleaning dey gyrate for God in appreciation of what God did at Shiloh especially hitch free movement, the word and the testimonies. Thanksgiving is our identity mehnn."

