Many social media users are reacting to the video of a Nigerian man who said his plantain was stolen.

According to the man, a thief cut off a part of his unripe plantain even when he is yet to harvest it.

In a video he posted, the man identified on TikTok as @bright.ben8 said he had no idea who cut his plantain.

He showed how one part of the plantain was cut off and taken away, even though it was not ripened.

His words:

"See wahala for Nigeria wey we dey. My plantain just come out, e never too tey o! E never even strong. See am now, dem don cut am. Na small one dem come remain for me. Wahala dey o! Weda na ladder dem put o, abi how dem take cup am, I no no. But dis one na me go cut am commot, make e no come be say the person come still come remove everything."

A lot of people who saw the video are condemning the act while others said it was a result of hunger in the land.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man shows how his plantain was stolen

@Single Savage said:

"Well this time around, even the bandits don’t kidnap plantain in Nigeria again o things have really changed!"

@Dr wesly Emma said:

"You get luck self the person nor be bad person."

@salihu abdulkadir said:

"You get luck my own they turn the place like is their farm."

@chibest turner said:

"I like as you understand boss. Na hunger, if na some people them go start Dey swear."

@God’sent Me said:

"Abeg I want ask wether na family land the plantain Dey."

@CutandnailedbyJ said:

"Them remain for you ke them Dey carry everything for my side."

@jamie77 said:

"Them don collect their 50% for the aza work if you like no collect your own before aza die."

@Best said:

"If he reach your turn nor collect your 30% complete."

@Godspower said:

"The person try self he keep half for you not a greedy person."

@IkukuAnyanwu said:

"Cut am o, faaaast. If not, you nkow wetin go happun naa."

@Big Zanetti said:

"No Greedy Zone. God Fearing Thief. At Least Make U Still See Eat For Inside and Get Energy To Plant Many."

