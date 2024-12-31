A Nigerian lady who used to sell plantain has courageously gone to school and graduated with a degree

The lady shared a photo showing her when she was selling plantain before she went to school to study

She also posted her graduation photos, and people took to the comment section to send congratulatory messages

A Nigerian lady has shared the inspiring story of how she became a graduate after hard work.

The lady said she used to sell plantain, but she went back to school and got a degree.

A lady goes from being a plantain seller to a university graduate. Photo credit: TikTok.Mubo.

Mubo said she went from being a plantain seller to becoming a university graduate.

She said:

"From a street hawker to a university graduate."

Mubo posted a photo of her carrying bunches of ripe plantain in a tray.

Reactions as lady becomes a graduate

@Abu_of_afrika said:

"I’m proud of you baby girl. More wins sweetheart."

@Hafizh said:

"Big congratulations to you ma. E no easy oo."

@infinity said:

"That's so inspiring! Seeing people overcome adversity and achieve success is truly heartwarming. It's a reminder that anyone can turn their life around and create a brighter future."

@ne.gro said:

"This is so encouraging. Congratulations Champ."

@ROHEEMAH said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@Jimoh Bolarinwa said:

"Congratulations namesake, Mubo."

@Oluwapelumi said:

"Congratulations, love this. More success and wins Insha’Allah."

@olatunde3813 said:

"Congratulations, greater achievements await you."

@Joyce said:

"Proud of you congratulations."

@Dr idan said:

"God will provide work so you won’t go back never again."

@BoBo said:

"Congrats dear I know you go don see the highest order of shege."

@abdulhakeemrukaya01 said:

"Congratulations. Very proud of you. I pray it will yield positive and permanent results in every single aspect of your life Bijallahi Rosullahi."

@Bamsod_Ola said:

"Your name said it all. Morohunmubo. Congratulations."

@ogheneyolejoyce said:

"Proud of you stranger."

Lady graduates from UNIBEN

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fresh graduate of the University of Benin and her father melted hearts on social media after their old photo emerged online.

Kourtney shared two photos, one of which was taken many years ago when she was graduating from nursery school.

The second photo was a recent one showing the lady and her father after she graduated from the university in 2024.

