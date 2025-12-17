A Nigerian lady shared a video on social media showing what a new tenant who rented an apartment where she lives did

According to the lady, as soon as the new tenant moved in, the first thing he did was to use water and detergent to wash the compound

In a video trending online, the person hired to do the job was seen using a pressure washing machine to clean the interlocks

A tenant has gone viral on social media because of what he did immediately after moving into a new apartment.

A video posted on social media showed that the new tenant used water to wash the compound.

A Nigerian lady said a new tenant in her compound washed the whole place clean.

According to the short clip which was shared by @dimmalifestyle2, the man hired someone to use a pressure washer to clean the compound.

Dimma said the tenant moved into the apartment and surprised everyone by washing the interlocks which were dirty.

She said:

"We have a new tenant in our compound and the first thing he did was to wash the whole place. If you were the new tenant, would you do the same?"

Several reactions have trailed the video as many people praised the man for practicing cleanliness.

The new tenant has been praised for practising cleanliness.

Reactions as tenant washes compound with water

@VieClothier said:

"He's not just washing a dirty compound, he's washing off bad energies in his own favor."

@LoveTeaHerbs said:

"Y’all should’ve went out there and helped him instead of recording him."

@Chevygirl169 said:

"My question is...why did the rest of you let it get that's bad?!?"

@Shabbaino_1315 said:

"That means nobody sweeps or cleans the compound."

@adapeace01 said:

"My conscience no go gree me to look o, na to carry broom join am."

@youngvickie1 said:

"Seriously this una new tenant de do like my husband he doesn't wait for anyone to fix things aje even some compound light way spoil he don de plain how to fix them with this own money some people don't mind wen doing something for the favour of everyone nah you go think say nah oversabi the person be but life no be so."

@User Not Found said:

"You need to give him a gift of food. Leave a couple pieces of fruit at his door or a coffee and a note that just says thank you. He is treating this as home and not a place to lay good head. Cleanliness is very important now that we have so many illnesses that are global. Also, if you see dirt coming back, go sweep it. Exercise never hurt anyone that is capable."

@nath_autos1 said:

"You asked “if you were the new tenant will you do the same” the question now is why are you asking us when you could have done the same too."

