The UK government has published official guidance showing which foreign nationals are not required to submit financial evidence when applying for a student visa

Applicants who have already been living in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 months are among those who qualify for the exemption

The guidance also covers specific nationalities and particular student categories, such as those training as doctors or dentists

The UK government has published official guidance confirming which foreign nationals are not required to submit proof of funds as part of the student visa application process, with several distinct categories listed.

The guidance sets out the circumstances under which an applicant can proceed without providing financial evidence, a requirement that can otherwise be one of the more demanding parts of securing a UK student visa.

The UK gives the kind of foreigners exempt from giving proof of funds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK publishes proof of funds exemption list

According to the official guidance, four categories of applicants are exempt from providing financial evidence. Citizens from another country do not need to provide financial evidence if:

They are applying for permission to stay and they have been in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months Their country is exempted They are applying as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer They are applying to study as a doctor or dentist in training

UK: What this means for visa applicants

For many international students, particularly those from Nigeria and other African countries navigating the UK visa process, gathering the required financial documents is among the most stressful parts of an application. The standard requirement involves showing that an applicant has access to enough money to cover both tuition fees and living costs before a decision is made.

The exemptions listed in the guidance signal that the United Kingdom Home Office recognises situations where demanding such evidence would be either redundant or impractical. Applicants who believe they fall into one of the listed categories should cross-reference their situation against the official guidance before submitting documents, as incorrectly omitting financial evidence without a qualifying reason could affect the outcome of their application.

In a similar report, the UK government outlined the exact financial requirements foreigners must meet before their student visa application can be approved.

financial requirements for UK student visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom government has officially updated the financial requirements for international students applying for Student and Child Student visas.

Under the newly released guidelines, applicants must prove significantly higher monthly living costs for courses both inside and outside London.

Source: Legit.ng