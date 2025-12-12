Dangote Reduces Fuel Prices Massively, Now N129 per Litre Cheaper
- For the first time in a long time, petrol price in Nigeria will now sell around the N600 price point
- Dangote refinery has decided to slash ex-depot price for marketers by N129 which is expected to reflect at filling stations
- The new petrol price now puts petrol importers under pressure and also NNPC limited to adjust rate
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its petrol gantry price by 15.58%, bringing it down from N828 to N699 per litre, effective Thursday, December 11, 2025.
The move marks the refinery’s 20th price adjustment this year.
Petroluemprice.ng reports that the cut is aimed at easing transportation costs ahead of Christmas, when millions of Nigerians travel across states.
The company described the move as part of its commitment to lower expenses the cost of road transportation and make the festive season more affordable.
New petrol price in Nigeria
The new petrol price comes just days after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, met with President Bola Tinubu and reaffirmed that domestic fuel prices would remain affordable for Nigerians, despite global market volatility and ongoing smuggling along the country’s borders.
After the meting on December 6, Dangote noted that local petrol prices remain far below the N1,500–N1,600 per litre common in neighbouring countries.
Dangote said:
“Prices are going down because competition is working.We have been battling fuel queues since 1975, but today Nigerians are witnessing a new era. What we have done is to make our country and continent proud."
He added that smuggling has declined, though not entirely stopped.
Analysts say the refinery’s frequent adjustments have helped stabilise supply, reduce arbitrage, and improve efficiency in Nigeria’s downstream sector.
Industry sources said the repeated revisions indicate the decline of the traditional marketers’ consortium, with individual marketers now negotiating directly with the refinery, allowing faster price adjustments and wider market reach.
Officials added that the new gantry price is expected to reduce retail pump prices across several states, especially in the North and South-East, where logistics costs typically rise during the festive season.
Additional price adjustments are expected at private depots, which are largely importers, to stay competitive with Dangote refinery prices.
Here is the latest depots petrol price
Depots owners are now under pressure to reduce price.
10 lowest depot rates as at Friday.
- Dangote: N699
- Eterna: N818
- Sahara: N818
- Intergrated: N818
- Pinnacle: N819
- Aiteo: N819
- Bovas: N819
- Menj: N820
- A.A Rano: N820
- Aipec: N820
10 Highest Depot Rates:
- TSL: N839
- Sobaz: N838
- Dozzy: N834
- A.Y.M Shafa: N832
- Rainoil Delta: N832
- Matrix Warri: N832
- Prudent Oghara: N832
- Optima: N832
- Zamson: N832
- Nepal: N831
NNPC reduces petrol price
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has again reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing its new rate to N905 per litre, down from N910, as competition in the downstream sector intensifies.
While in Abuja petrol price has dropped from N940 to N930.
This latest change is the second price adjustment by the national oil company in recent weeks, after it previously dropped its price from N920 per litre.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.