For the first time in a long time, petrol price in Nigeria will now sell around the N600 price point

Dangote refinery has decided to slash ex-depot price for marketers by N129 which is expected to reflect at filling stations

The new petrol price now puts petrol importers under pressure and also NNPC limited to adjust rate

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its petrol gantry price by 15.58%, bringing it down from N828 to N699 per litre, effective Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The move marks the refinery’s 20th price adjustment this year.

Petroluemprice.ng reports that the cut is aimed at easing transportation costs ahead of Christmas, when millions of Nigerians travel across states.

The company described the move as part of its commitment to lower expenses the cost of road transportation and make the festive season more affordable.

New petrol price in Nigeria

The new petrol price comes just days after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, met with President Bola Tinubu and reaffirmed that domestic fuel prices would remain affordable for Nigerians, despite global market volatility and ongoing smuggling along the country’s borders.

After the meting on December 6, Dangote noted that local petrol prices remain far below the N1,500–N1,600 per litre common in neighbouring countries.

Dangote said:

“Prices are going down because competition is working.We have been battling fuel queues since 1975, but today Nigerians are witnessing a new era. What we have done is to make our country and continent proud."

He added that smuggling has declined, though not entirely stopped.

Analysts say the refinery’s frequent adjustments have helped stabilise supply, reduce arbitrage, and improve efficiency in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

Industry sources said the repeated revisions indicate the decline of the traditional marketers’ consortium, with individual marketers now negotiating directly with the refinery, allowing faster price adjustments and wider market reach.

Officials added that the new gantry price is expected to reduce retail pump prices across several states, especially in the North and South-East, where logistics costs typically rise during the festive season.

Additional price adjustments are expected at private depots, which are largely importers, to stay competitive with Dangote refinery prices.

Here is the latest depots petrol price

Depots owners are now under pressure to reduce price.

10 lowest depot rates as at Friday.

Dangote: N699

Eterna: N818

Sahara: N818

Intergrated: N818

Pinnacle: N819

Aiteo: N819

Bovas: N819

Menj: N820

A.A Rano: N820

Aipec: N820

10 Highest Depot Rates:

TSL: N839

Sobaz: N838

Dozzy: N834

A.Y.M Shafa: N832

Rainoil Delta: N832

Matrix Warri: N832

Prudent Oghara: N832

Optima: N832

Zamson: N832

Nepal: N831

NNPC reduces petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has again reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing its new rate to N905 per litre, down from N910, as competition in the downstream sector intensifies.

While in Abuja petrol price has dropped from N940 to N930.

This latest change is the second price adjustment by the national oil company in recent weeks, after it previously dropped its price from N920 per litre.

