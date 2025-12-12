Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Dangote Reduces Fuel Prices Massively, Now N129 per Litre Cheaper
Industry

Dangote Reduces Fuel Prices Massively, Now N129 per Litre Cheaper

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • For the first time in a long time, petrol price in Nigeria will now sell around the N600 price point
  • Dangote refinery has decided to slash ex-depot price for marketers by N129 which is expected to reflect at filling stations
  • The new petrol price now puts petrol importers under pressure and also NNPC limited to adjust rate

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its petrol gantry price by 15.58%, bringing it down from N828 to N699 per litre, effective Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The move marks the refinery’s 20th price adjustment this year.

Nigerians benefit as Dangote refinery slashes petrol rates.
Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N699 per litre ahead of Christmas travel. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Petroluemprice.ng reports that the cut is aimed at easing transportation costs ahead of Christmas, when millions of Nigerians travel across states.

The company described the move as part of its commitment to lower expenses the cost of road transportation and make the festive season more affordable.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

New petrol price in Nigeria

The new petrol price comes just days after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, met with President Bola Tinubu and reaffirmed that domestic fuel prices would remain affordable for Nigerians, despite global market volatility and ongoing smuggling along the country’s borders.

Read also

Buy in naira, earn in dollars: Dangote unveils plans to sell refinery shares to Nigerians

After the meting on December 6, Dangote noted that local petrol prices remain far below the N1,500–N1,600 per litre common in neighbouring countries.

Dangote said:

“Prices are going down because competition is working.We have been battling fuel queues since 1975, but today Nigerians are witnessing a new era. What we have done is to make our country and continent proud."

He added that smuggling has declined, though not entirely stopped.

Analysts say the refinery’s frequent adjustments have helped stabilise supply, reduce arbitrage, and improve efficiency in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

Industry sources said the repeated revisions indicate the decline of the traditional marketers’ consortium, with individual marketers now negotiating directly with the refinery, allowing faster price adjustments and wider market reach.

Nigerians benefit as Dangote refinery slashes petrol rates.
Road transport operators to save as Dangote cuts petrol cost. Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

Officials added that the new gantry price is expected to reduce retail pump prices across several states, especially in the North and South-East, where logistics costs typically rise during the festive season.

Additional price adjustments are expected at private depots, which are largely importers, to stay competitive with Dangote refinery prices.

Read also

CBN moves to crash dollar with $150 million sale to Access, Zenith, other authorised dealer banks

Here is the latest depots petrol price

Depots owners are now under pressure to reduce price.

10 lowest depot rates as at Friday.

  • Dangote: N699
  • Eterna: N818
  • Sahara: N818
  • Intergrated: N818
  • Pinnacle: N819
  • Aiteo: N819
  • Bovas: N819
  • Menj: N820
  • A.A Rano: N820
  • Aipec: N820

10 Highest Depot Rates:

  • TSL: N839
  • Sobaz: N838
  • Dozzy: N834
  • A.Y.M Shafa: N832
  • Rainoil Delta: N832
  • Matrix Warri: N832
  • Prudent Oghara: N832
  • Optima: N832
  • Zamson: N832
  • Nepal: N831

NNPC reduces petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has again reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing its new rate to N905 per litre, down from N910, as competition in the downstream sector intensifies.

While in Abuja petrol price has dropped from N940 to N930.

This latest change is the second price adjustment by the national oil company in recent weeks, after it previously dropped its price from N920 per litre.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)Aliko Dangote
Hot:
Nigeria custom service Sara saffari Johnny jett Cdfib Mercy isoyip