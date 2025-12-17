A young boy has made many Nigerians happy after a video of his conversation with an Oyibo man surfaced online

The Oyibo man approached him and asked if he wanted a haircut, to which he said yes, and the process began

Nigerians who watched the video reacted positively after seeing how he spoke to the Oyibo man and the responses he gave

A 15-year-old boy is being praised online for his intelligence over the questions he asked and the responses he gave when an Oyibo man walked up to him to give him a free haircut.

The young boy, who revealed that he is from Akwa Ibom and 15 years old, was initially surprised when the Oyibo man approached him.

Young boy impresses Oyibo barber

At the beginning of the video, the Oyibo man introduced himself and asked the young boy if he would be interested in a haircut, to which he said yes. However, he became hesitant when the Oyibo man showed readiness to give him the haircut.

In the video posted by the Oyibo man, @vicblends, the young boy was asked a series of questions, which he responded to.

However, his use of words and the questions he asked the Oyibo man in the video grabbed the attention of many social media users, who praised him online.

In the TikTok video, the young boy, who mentioned his name as Godswill, was asked what he wanted to become in the future. He said he wants to become a footballer and also use his first salary to care for his mother and other people who need help.

Reactions as young boy speaks fluently

RachiB Movies

"His English is very fluent"

𝐋𝕦𝓿𝙎𝓽𝕒𝓇𝐂𝓻๏𝕩✟ said:

"Very intelligent smart young boy."

Surprises in Owerri noted:

"Oh he’s outspoken I would have just sat silently out of excitement and anxiety."

BB Shop shared:

"To all those people that say Akwa Ibom people can not speak English, see 15yrs Akwa Ibom boy flowing with America guy for the first time without asking "u say wetting" God bless you son."

Kimberly stressed:

"His 15 year old is lowkey the real MVP getting a free haircut in Nigeria!."

Claudia Amionormoi Oshoke Said:

"Enjoy the city and the people the people are kind and the cities are beautiful"

Celebrity Banker wrote:

"I love the smartness of the young boy so intelligent and bold God bless you vicblends for what you do please help the young boy to achieve his dreams in life."

DILIP LAWDEY shared:

"The moment he says "everyone is equal and I am not better than anyone" I liked the video and followed you."

