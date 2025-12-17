A Nigerian solar installer who took his apprentice to work on-site has shared the loss he caused while installing solar panels

Instead of walking on the roof's wooden frame that connected the asbestos sheets, he stepped right in the middle of the roof

The installer showed where the roof's slate broke into the toilet, adding that the apprentice had to cover the repair cost

Solar energy's popularity is soaring in Nigeria. This became obvious when the Nigerian government adopted solar electricity for Aso Rock.

With constant grid outages in the country, more Nigerians are not only turning towards solar as a backup but also going off-grid.

How to install solar panels on roof

As adoption grows, damage issues during installation also become rife.

A Nigerian installer (@solidelectricalcompany) shared how his apprentice damaged a person's roof while installing some monofacial solar panels.

Instead of stepping on the logging propping the roofing slate, he mistakenly walked in the middle of a slate.

A part of the roofing board gave in, and he fell immediately into the apartment's toilet.

Roof damage during solar panel installation

The installer said that the apprentice incurred a loss that they had to immediately fix by buying a new roof sheet.

Many Nigerian solar installers who saw the video mentioned that preventing roof damage is one of the challenges they face.

A closer look at the clip showed that the panels were installed on the roof without racks that allow breathing room.

Watch the video below:

Ted Anthony said:

"It is very common when mounting on asbestos roof…"

Immanuel said:

"The funniest thing is that, u will have be done with the work ooo that when that thing will break, or when u want to come down for the roof."

bobolove said:

"We try to avoid this but when it happens, there’s nothing you can do to change the situation hence the wonderful smile on his face. Wailing won’t change a thing as well as smiling but it’s better to smile anyway!"

ElitePowerHub said:

"At least, you for dey considerate since its his first time to break roof."

The installer's boss replied:

"No he needs to learn hard to be better for him tomorrow."

Franklin Kelly said:

"Omo e happen to me bro the truth be say e fit happen to anybody."

kingz said:

"Na the problem with dis roofs b dis .. just lay plank be working on it."

FreEthinker said:

"I hate this roof with passion."

Mohammad Electric asked:

"Did u gave him safety tools?"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian solar electricity engineer shared a video of a two-storey building powered by green energy.

People who saw how many panels were installed on the building wondered about the amount the owner must have spent. Despite using the whole side of the building's roof for solar panels, many were still installed over the fence. He installed some on the fence after using his roof space.

