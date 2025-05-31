A mansion with solar panels on its roof and fence has got many Nigerians asking serious questions

A solar expert who shared the video of the installation gave details about the massive solar system and spoke of its efficiency

The expert calmed the worries of people who thought the solar panels on the fence would not get enough sunlight

A Nigerian solar electricity engineer has shared a video of a two-storey building powered by green energy

People who saw how many panels were installed on the building wondered about the amount the owner must have spent.

Solar panel installation

Despite using the whole side of the building's roof for solar panels, many were still installed over the fence.

Seconds into the video, one could see men still perfecting the installation of the solar panels on the fence.

The massive installation got many asking questions. Some wanted to know if the solar panels on the fence would not be shaded and give out reduced energy.

Some Nigerians who wre concerned about the man's panels trespassing into an adjoining property. The solar expert said the client also owned the land close to the building.

"The sun rises at the East through the South and sets at the west, the shade is just for a couple of hours and by the time the shades sets in the batteries are full for the day boss."

Solar energy vs national grid

Some Nigerians were concerned about the man's panels trespassing into an adjoining property. The solar expert said the client also owned the land close to the building.

A few Nigerians said the man would never have any business with the national grid, going by the size of the solar setup.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

courage enogieru (vono) said:

"This guy and nepa nor get any connection for the next 20yrs."

OBAI said:

"This pannel was misused they for use them and design nice carport."

olivetree wondered:

"When he knows he will install all these panels, why build a useless tall roof when he can go for a flat roof and install pannel on it?"

Princess ZARAH said:

"The owner of this house get personal beef with NEPA..no be just light issue."

Kingsfx asked:

"Will this be able to power the two buildings effectively including ACs without power interruption?"

The expert replied:

"It’s powering the two buildings you can see in the video sir."

Ighosd said:

"There are shades on those panel a good location would have been selected for better sun trapping as for me it’s a waste of money."

Alex Bright said:

"The solar panel is wrongly placed, another building by the side will affect its overall efficiency due to insufficient sunlight. Day of autonomy will also be low due to the same reason."

Abraham said:

"How can those panels on the fence get enough sunlight I'm seeing another building behind... Anyway good job."

Man sells solar electricity to neighbours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who once made the news for selling his solar energy to his neighbour now has a new user plugged into his setup.

The man said that a new tenant who has just arrived at their compound is also feeding from his solar electricity at a fee.

