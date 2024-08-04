A former usher who moved overseas has opened up about some of the bad things he did while he served in the church

The man admitted that he and his friends stole offerings, alms, tithes and other monetary donations to the church

The man also confessed how much he stole in total and accused other church ushers of being thieves

An ex-usher has revealed he stole up to N10 million during his time in a Lagos church.

The man's confession was contained in an anonymous message seen on Facebook.

The man stole up to N10 million as an usher in a Lagos church. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: PixelCatchers, Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Sharing the anonymous message on Facebook, Ekwutosi Okeh C AdaNsukka, reacted:

"God abeg ooo."

Ex-usher accuses ushers of theft

In the anonymous message, the ex-usher confessed to stealing offerings, seeds, alms and tithes in church. He said he stole with his friends.

He, however, said he had stopped the act and is now living abroad with his wife and kids. According to him, most ushers in big churches are thieves. The full text of his message read:

"Was an usher in a big church in Lagos. Me nd my friends we usually steal offering, alms, tithe, seeds, etc.

"Stole up to 10m from church. I don stop. Thank God. Married now with children, living well abroad.

"Most ushers in big churches are tiff. One offering alone fit reach 7m. I know so many in Lagos."

Mixed reactions trailed the usher's confession

Vera Uchechukwu Nweke said:

"Chimooo...I can't imagine."

Faith Rich Nkemmelu said:

"Things Dey happen.

"God I can't."

Lovelyn Dennis said:

"What? No wonder my pastor use to say what most church members do Satan we be afraid doing them."

Florence Umunna said:

"Even church accountant I know of one."

Peace Dominic said:

"Nemesis is about to start his journey... Wait for him because he will soon arrive."

Ebere Chukwudinma said:

"The pastor no longer sees vision but he can prophecy to church members what will happen to them. They will begin with the lord saying I should tell you but lord didn't tell them their ushers stealing their money 🤣🤣🤣."

Chi Ma Obi said:

"Stop beating yourself up. It is your father's money you took. If you don't anther will. And is the pastor truly the owner of that money?"

Legit.ng reported that a pastor was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for defrauding his church members.

Woman apprehended while stealing church offerings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was caught stealing church offerings.

The unidentified woman was seen sweeping through the pile of money on the floor, selecting notes. After choosing what she wanted, the money was folded and kept in her breast area.

With her back facing the door, a man who seemed to be a priest entered and saw what the lady was doing. He left right after the woman did not realise he had seen her. The priest returned to the room, and the woman, upon seeing him, started praying in tongues.

Source: Legit.ng