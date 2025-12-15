A Nigerian lady shared how a popular church almost ruined her life after she joined. She also mentioned the church she was attending before

She shared the deep encounter that rescued her from the church and how she knew that the church was not suitable for her

Many who came across the video were amazed by her encounter, and some shared similar experiences about the churches they visited

A Nigerian lady shared how her life was almost ruined after she left her church to join a popular Nigerian church.

She stated that she was a member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries church (MFM) but decided to try a more "youthful" church.

A lady shares how she escaped from a church that almost ruined her life. Photo: @everydaywithsky

In a video by @everydaywithsky on TikTok, the lady shared her experience and how she escaped from the church.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's video about church encounter

@nurs.nneky25678 said:

"You left a Divine covering, I went to the wrong covering, thank God for spiritual sensitivity."

@Theyeariturned26 said:

"That was how I was following one very popular pastor to do morning prayer only for me to sleep off and followed the man behind in the dream he went into a deep ocean and a very ugly creature came out and immediately she told him somebody follwed him him here I ran and woke up that was the last time I ever follwed that program."

@jules said:

"mountain of fire church changed mt life for good.may God bless Daddy olukoya!I dont regret one bit ...I am so thankful for the prayers in dat church."

@Gabriel Anthony said:

"In essence you had a dream and you want us to be dramatic about it with you? Gurl you just had a dream! Your brain made up a scenario while you sleep and you think it’s a spiritual awakening? When has any of your dreams happened exactly as you saw it in the dream? It’s just a dream babes i assure you."

@glo201215 said:

"exactly what happened to me o! i left that church immediately oo! you are right dear!"

@Thel said:

"Things dey happen o."

@Nephisat said:

"That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth."

@Etareotu Koroye said:

"please take style to make people aware of this church. many churches demote 0 hnmm!"

@Azuka Oare said:

"Glory to God o. sometimes it's best to stay in your not so bubbly churches at least we de grow."

A lady who went to a popular church shares an encounter she had. Photo: @everydaywithsky

