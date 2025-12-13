A Nigerian lady shared a video that has many people talking about the unexpected thing they saw

In the video, the woman showed a very big savings box, broke it open, and revealed the money inside

Many viewers were very surprised when she shared the total amount she had saved in her savings box

A Nigerian woman saving money every day ahead of Christmas goes viral as she breaks her saving box and reveals the amount inside.

She shared the post online with a caption explaining her story, and the video shows the moment she took out the money from the savings box.

Woman breaks savings box

The woman also mentioned the amount she saved every day and the total amount she found in the box.

The lady, @mummykmoney1, added a caption to the post that read: "Detty December."

She used her hand to bring out the money from the savings box, as shown in the video.

When she was done taking them out, she counted the money and revealed the total amount in response to many comments asking how much she had saved.

In her TikTok post, she said::

"2k every day, sometimes if I thief for Oga pocket I go put am. 693k."

Reactions as Woman shows off money

balqeez__ said:

"This can’t be me I for don use broom remove am finish."

Abdullahi Yagana Abba noted:

"Why are alone sister during opening the save?"

Ruthy stressed:

"I saved 500 every day on Opay na only me still go withdraw am when hunger hold me."

SUCCESS HAIRLINE said:

"I save 365k I use opay, I do everyday 1k daily for the full year."

Olisa Godwin wrote:

"Life really su.cks,save money for 12 months e go con finish under 2 days."

Vivian Amarachi stressed:

"I use strict savings on PalmPay 900daily from march this yr and got 540k."

Busola asked:

"U no get pikin wey go chop biscuits? maybe because say I be single mom sha I no fit save anything except my life and my kids life."

oyindamola Noted:

"Me self I save money but na Gold I wan use my money buy make I Dey look my money for my neck."

Princess said:

"well done madam, sisterhood is proud of you But na who chop belle full dey save money."

Wura empire stated:

"Wow I love that Keep it up abi make I send my account number make you send me inside."

Amiablebabe added:

"I start mine next year,aburo palava no allow me this year.It’s not easy to be a first born. Congratulations mama."

