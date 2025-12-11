A Nigerian lady who has been saving money inside a small calabash decided that it was time for her to break it and access the funds

The lady brought out the calabash and broke it in the presence of some family members, but what she saw left her in profuse tears

In a video trending on social media, the lady discovered only a few amount of money in the calabash, prompting her to start weeping

A Nigerian lady has been saving money inside a calabash, but when she broke the calabash, she was in disbelief because of what she saw.

According to the story, which was captured in a TikTok video, the lady had hoped to access lots of money from the calabash.

The lady has saved money for a year inside a calabash. Photo credit: TikTok/@marvel613 and Getty Images/JoeKinGz.

Source: UGC

Yet, the video posted by @marvel613 shows that there is only a little money in the calabash, despite the fact that she has been saving for one year.

The lady was seen when she brought out the calabash and shattered it in the presence of her sister, hoping to find plenty money in it.

But from what was seen on the floor after the calabash was broken, it appears the lady only got N450 from the calabash.

The caption of the video reads:

"My sister broke her savings for the year. Laugh wan kill me..oh my Shayla."

It is not clear if the money was stolen or if she did not save enough, but the lady went into the room to weep.

The lady, who has been saving money for one year wept after breaking the calabash. Photo credit: TikTok/@marvel613.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks her piggy box

@BEO said:

"God the father and son don collect their own percentage."

@Itz-excel said:

"Life is so private that no body knows that I'm the victim."

@Omowumi said:

"How much she been think say dey there?"

@vipworldpresido said:

"Saving box don save other people before e save the owner."

@Kenny said:

"Not cool, I dislike families where you don’t feel safe or trust; it might be jokes now but the pain might live forever."

@dfw dami said:

"I still dey solve my brother own after he don go price malt for him birthday he break saving box na 70 naira Dey inside."

@Marah said:

"Please Simeon bring me back tomorrow,this comment Dey kee me."

@official.esther said:

"This is not funny buh I don’t why I’m laughing so hard with you."

@1 COSMETICS GODDESS IN ANAMBRA said:

"This is not encouraging at all to younger sister and making a video or making fun of her efforts doesn’t make sense.

@MÓNA said:

"Why you go use calabash do saving box. The gods been dey use am guide once onceto be leader dear."

Another lady shows off money after breaking saving box

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who has been saving money for a long time has finally showed off the cash stashed in her piggy bank.

In a trending video that inspired a lot of people, the lady broke the piggy bank and carefully counted the crumpled naira notes.

A lot of people who saw the video said they were inspired to start saving money for themselves as it is a good way to prepare for emergencies.

Source: Legit.ng