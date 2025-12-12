A Fulani man who was once a Muslim has opened up about how he converted to Christianity after reading a verse in the Quran

He shared what he found out after comparing the Bible to the Quran, opening up about how he built his faith in Jesus Christ

His video caught people’s attention as he narrated his family’s reaction to his conversion, sparking reactions from netizens

A Fulani man, Musa Bello Musa, who was born and bred in an Islamic home, shared why he converted to Islam.

He stated that his father was the chief of a Fulani community in Kaduna State, which was predominantly Muslim.

Ex-Muslim man shares why he converted to Christianity. Photo: Musa BM Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Ex-Muslim man shares how he converted to Christianity

Identified on Facebook as Musa BM Azzaman, the ex-muslim shared what led to his conversion in a video he shared on his page.

The video was captioned:

"The truth will always remain the truth. The journey wasn't easy for me, but God have always been faithful. Be blessed as you listen."

In the video, he said:

“My own conversion is conversion by research, a comparison between the Bible and the Quran.”

He also quoted the verse he had read in the Quran that had made him doubt his Islamic faith, as he compared several passages from both holy books.

Sharing how his father reacted to his conversion, Musa said:

"I had to run away for my dear life."

Watch his full video below:

Reactions trail man's conversion experience

James Noble said:

"Exactly then we are going to Evangelist then their thoughts us this very place in Qur'an where Anabi Muhammed said he doesn't know where he's going either he can save anyone that they should be in prayer for him. May God Open people Eyes to see the Salvation."

Ogheneochuko Jesuschild said:

"Preach it brother! God bless you and may HE continue to use you to do exploits for HIS Kingdom!"

Adams Dabo said:

"May God open the eyes of everyone to acknowledge salvation And The Lord make us to be found faithful. Amen!"

Selistine Pinalo said:

"Wow Wow! What a mighty God we serve! He is full of Mercy and Love. To God be the Glory for your wonderful testimony. May God Almighty Bless you and Keep you in Jesus name."

Sotola Olusegun said:

"Creator will continue to protect you from your enemies in Jesus mighty Name Amen."

Rabiu Iliyasu said:

"Musa BM Azzaman You totally didn't understand the verse 46:9. Go and read again and again."

Asibi K Lucky said:

"May almighty God continue guide an protect you protect you from any harm and to fulfill your destiny in the land of the living."

An ex-Muslim man opens up about his conversion to Christianity. Photo: Musa BM Azzaman

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady shared why she stopped attending church, while another man shared how a pastor stopped his parents from sending him abroad.

Lady abandons Christianity to become water priestess

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an apostle's daughter who quit Christianity to become a water process shared the reason behind her drastic decision.

In a video, she opened up about her parents’ reaction to her decision to embrace her ancestors' way of worship.

Her video caught people’s attention, as many shared their thoughts and similar experiences about her mode of spirituality.

Source: Legit.ng