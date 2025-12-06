An apostle's daughter who quit Christianity to become a water process shared the reason behind her drastic decision

In a video, she opened up about her parents’ reaction to her decision to embrace her ancestors' way of worship

Her video caught people’s attention, as many shared their thoughts and similar experiences about her mode of spirituality

A lady, whose parents are church leaders, shared why she dumped Christianity to become a water priestess.

She mentioned what she discovered and how her parents reacted to her change in belief.

In a TikTok post by @white_witch34, the lady shared how she decided to go back to her ancestors’ ways.

She captioned the post:

“Dad: Apostle, Mum: a deaconess (retired accountant). Me: A white witch. Back to my ancestors way, I left religion not God, proud spiritualist, Serving God through water.”

In the comments, she opened up about her parents’ reaction to her decision.

She said:

“The fact that religion has covered their eyes they can't see the truth is bad, and for my mom not to answer her calling but choose to marry my dad being an apostle both of them had traditional calling they ignored it, I am now carrying the cross ✝️alone, they don't even accept my calling as a water priestess but I don't care.

“Yes they know about it, they are scared of water and tradition though but I got to tell them, they don’t want it but this is who I am and they don’t have any choice than to align or not, at the beginning they were angry lol.

“I blocked them cause na me know wetin my eyes see before accepting the calling for that reason I don’t care, I love my family but right now I choose my calling as they don’t want to understand or align with me.”

Addressing those who love her, she said:

“Awwww. Ya'll don't know how much your love towards me gives me strength. thank you so much. you are loved too.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady dumps christianity for traditional religion

@AKINWUMI said:

"I’m curious, does your parent know about this? If yes, how have they taken it?"

@pretty faith said:

"please what is the work of white witch. is white witch ezenwanyi. please can u explain please."

@nenye143 said:

"congratulations dear for finding peace in your calling. more lights on your paths. Greetings."

@Maame Yaa said:

"First time seeing you but girl I really love you."

@user5882076903881 said:

"Religious people hate to see you coming."

@Paa Willie said:

"Please Me i want some white witch."

@canberry227 said:

"I like that we know God."

@watergoddess70 said:

"Yes oo the ways of my ancestors is not evil."

@Better said:

"Where have you all been! Been waiting since 2020. Welcome to the family."

