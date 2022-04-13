Mercy Chinwo's song titled "Obinasom" never sounded sweeter than when it came from the mouth of a beautiful Nigeria bride who sang out her heart

The beautifully dressed bride could be seen in a viral video singing with so much joy and in obeisance to God during her wedding reception

The video has touched many people with some praising the lady for her beautiful voice and the energy with which she praised God on her big day

A Nigerian bride decided to praise God in a special way at her wedding and it turned out to be a spectacular outing.

When she picked the mic and started rendering "Obinasom" by Mercy Chinwo, it was clear to all present that she is a talented singer. Mercy Chinwo herself held the mic for the bride.

Mercy Chonwo held the mic for the bride to sing. Photo credit: @mercychinwo and @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Guests shout in awe

Many of the guests present were shouting, expressing joy at what they were hearing. One man took it upon himself to shower the bride with plenty of cash gifts. There was also a lady that came later with some cash to spray, enlivening the moment of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Others just used their phone to capture the moment of beautiful worship. It was memorable, indicating that the lady was happy.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video shared by @instablog9ja has attracted huge reactions from the members of the public. See some of the comments below:

@voxybrown29 said:

"E reach to praise God o cos na she know wetin sons of pharaoh Don use her eye see."

@mammahfresh reacted:

"Lucky man..... no be those shaku shaku and gbese girls e carry."

@chiamanda_edward said:

"I cover Mercy Chinwo with The Blood of Jesus, and her home. You are a miracle. Nothing will cut you short. God bless the couple too."

@sofia_d_iva commented:

"A marriage built on God can not be broken."

Bride dances her heart out at her wedding

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride danced her heart out with so much pride during her wedding reception.

The lady who was in a blue gown danced with so much class and energy to a native song blaring from the loudspeakers.

The bride's dance video went viral on the internet as many people found it hard to take their eyes off it.

Source: Legit.ng