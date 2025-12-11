A flight attendant has cried out on social media over the rising cost of flight tickets, especially that of just one hour flight

In a TikTok video, she called on the Minister of Aviation and the Federal Government to look into the worrisome situation

Massive reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users expressed their displeasure over the high cost

A Nigerian flight attendant raised alarm on social media over the sharp rise in domestic airfares, particularly for short-distance routes that should cost far less.

Her now-viral video exposed the level of dissatisfaction among many citizens who struggled to understand why a short journey within the country suddenly demanded sums far beyond the reach of ordinary travellers.

Flight attendant laments over high cost of tickets

In a video shared on TikTok by the lady known as @goldherself, she lamented that local airlines pushed their ticket prices to levels she believed no longer matched economic realities or operational needs.

She stated that the surge in fares had become a recurring ordeal during the festive travel season and argued that leaders and aviation authorities had not taken sufficient action to address the problem.

Speaking further, she disclosed that a colleague preparing to travel shortly before Christmas reportedly paid a high amount of N840,000 for a one-way booking, an amount she considered deeply unfair to citizens who depended on air travel for safety during periods of heightened insecurity on the roads.

She maintained that the behaviour of the airlines created a sense of abandonment for many Nigerians, especially those who avoided long-distance road trips because of fears of kidnapping.

According to her, the carriers had taken advantage of public anxiety by raising prices to extreme levels, even though aviation fuel, which formed part of their major expenses, had allegedly not experienced any fresh surge at the time.

She expressed anger that a return ticket for early in the new year already carried a cost she believed exceeded reasonable limits for a journey that did not require much time in the air.

Although she acknowledged that her position as a cabin crew member allowed her certain privileges when flying, she insisted that her personal benefit did not stop her from speaking out.

She urged citizens to draw attention to the trend, arguing that the continuous rise in fares placed many families in difficult situations and forced some into dangerous travel alternatives.

In her words:

"This is wickedness and exploitation at its highest form, this is greed. I am calling on the Senate, I am calling on the Minister of Aviation, I am calling on the Federal Government; they should please look into this airlines. Why are we not even speaking of it? Every December, we keep facing this; we keep swallowing this. How can a one-hour flight be N500,000?

"I have a friend of mine that booked his ticket for the 23rd of December, and he paid N840,000. We are Nigerians, we have the hustle mentality, and the hustle spirit does not mean we should swallow and shove that every rubbish being given to us. Enough is enough! This is wickedness and exploitation! These people are not being sensitive to the situation. There is a whole lot of insecurity, kidnapping on the road, and I'm sure everybody is trying to buy tickets to travel to avoid being kidnapped, yet these airlines are not helping; they are just being greedy.

"These people use Jet A1 fuel; this fuel did not increase in price nor demand, yet these flight fares are skyrocketing. The flight fares are so exorbitant; how can an average Nigerian afford this kind of flight fare? Tell me, I am a flight attendant; I can decide to wear my uniform and my ID card and fly for free, but I will not shut my mouth nor keep my eyes closed on this because I have that privilege. Why are we not speaking of it? Why are we not talking? Why are the tweets not blowinng up? Why are we not tagging these people? If you can tag these people, if you can repost this video, if you can send it to any authority, please send it.

"A coming-back ticket in January is over N740,000. Why are we doing this to each other? Why do we always like to exploit each other as Nigerians? Why can't we show love? Why can't we be so considerate to the insecurity around us? These people are indirectly sending us out there to be kidnapped. Because, why will you tell me that a less than one-hour flight is this expensive... this is wickedness!"

Reactions as flight attendant laments over airfares

TikTok users reacted to her video in the comments section.

@Chidi said:

"Travel by road. I just drove from Abuja to Umuahia yesterday and it was a safe drive.No issues at all."

@KING’S CROWN INNOVATIONS LTD said:

"They don’t know that these are abuse to our economy and currency. Thereby inflating the rate of poverty and insecurity."

@SuperIJ said:

"My dear enough is enough ooo. we should have a meeting that nobody would be traveling next year. They are very wicked and insensitive. Na we dey do our self."

@ij nwanyioma said:

"The agents that book to resell later are the main enemy. By the way, the hyke isn't same with the north. Everything is against the Igbos."

@Cele 10 20 reacted:

"I’m in Abuja I’m even thinking how to go to Enugu but the money is too high and I don’t know whether I should join transport to be honest I can’t pay flight going and come back for 600 K is March at least 300 K is manageable or even 350."

@IDONG J reacted:

"I have already booked mine because even if u talk from now till tomorrow Nigeria Government don't have feelings, concerned about its citizens."

@Austine-007 said:

"This is because govt have turn blind eyes on everything. Flight is supposed to be cheaper during festive period because they will have many customers. The owners are taking advantage of govt incompetence."

@Moulder added:

"There’s not much the Government can do. If a customer is unhappy with the current price, they have to look for another airline that offers a better price. The most government can do is to impose what is called a “windfall tax” on domestic commercial airlines operating in Nigeria but I doubt if that would infuse any positive effect since airlines operate at very paper-thin profit margin. If you confront any airline with this video, they would simply tell you that “it’s not by force”.

Passengers lament over tickets prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some Nigerian airlines raised ticket prices ahead of the Christmas season, with fares now exceeding N330,000 on some routes.

Many passengers expressed frustration over the sharp hike, with some considering road travel despite the insecurity in the country.

