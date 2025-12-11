A family member of the late Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has cried out online

The relative, who had early announced the Anglican priest’s death, showed the new photos the kidnappers shared

What the man said about the priest’s wife after her and her daughter’s photos were released sparked reactions from netizens

The nephew of an Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, Venerate Edwin Achi, who died in captivity, has cried out over the priest’s wife and daughter.

Achi and his wife, Mrs Sarah Achi, were kidnapped alongside their daughter on October 28, 2025, and an outrageous ransom was reportedly requested from their captors.

A relative of the Anglican priest who was killed in captivity shares a new update about the case. Photo: @monsieur_avreel

Identified on X as @monsieur_avreel, the nephew had announced his uncle’s death after kidnappers uploaded pictures of the couple on his Facebook page.

@monsieur_avreel had announced that his uncle was killed two days before photos of him and his wife in captivity were uploaded.

Relative cries out newly released photo

In his latest post, @monsieur_avreel said the kidnappers have released new photos of Venerable Achi’s wife and daughter in captivity.

He gave a hint at the demands of the kidnappers as he informed journalist Rufai Oseni about the update.

His X post read:

“Welcome back rufai, Please keep pushing the news that Ven. Edwin Achi's wife (Sarah Achi) is still in captivity. Their captors recently uploaded a picture of her & daughter, with a gun pointed at them. Their demand(s) are incoherent at this point.”

He added:

“& I'll continually put it out there, that Mrs. SARAH ACHI is also an employee of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail kidnappers' released photos

@TimedFrank said:

"Really? This is so sad. Federal Government we call on you to intervene please. Please rescue Mrs. Sarah Achi. Please."

@obynofs07 said:

:So disheartening that she is going through this ordeal at her age. Very quiet woman in my office. May God grant her & her daughter freedom and the strength through this very difficult phase.:

@alabi_daniel said:

"I can't have a nice sleep yesterday because of this woman and her daughter yesterday. I grown in prayers, I believe The LORD heard me yesterday I look up for positive Testimony very soon. Thank You God."

@Ifiok150847 said:

"Wetin concern FG with their employee. The only thing we should be doing at the moment is to keep praying for a miracle for them to be released."

@Adathebeloved said:

"The employer failed her and her daughter. They don't care at all."

Venerable Achi and his wife were kidnapped on October 28, 2025. Photo: @monsieur_avreel

Journalist shares details about Anglican priest's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni shared new details surrounding the death of a Kaduna Anglican priest, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago.

He gave fresh details about the ransom paid by the priest's family and what happened afterwards. Many reacted as he spoke about the late priest’s mother, who was still alive when her son died.

