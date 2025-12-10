A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on TikTok after making her prediction of the outcome of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City

Before this, she had correctly predicted the scorelines of the UCL matches between Chelsea and Atlanta and Liverpool's win against Inter Milan

Spanish giants Real Madrid host English side Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in a match on Wednesday night

A Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @nkemyolanda, has predicted the scoreline of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The lady's latest predictions come days after she accurately predicted the scorelines of Liverpool's Champions League match against Inter Milan and Atlanta's win against Chelsea.

A lady predicts the outcome of the Real Madrid versus Manchester City UCL match. Photo Credit: PA Images, Nurphoto, TikTok/@nkemyolanda

In her usual fashion, the lady made a video vibing to singer Tekno's old song while her prediction was overlaid on the clip.

According to @nkemyolanda, Manchester City will defeat Real Madrid by two goals to one. She wrote:

"My obligation is to make sure Man City win Real Madrid 2-1."

Her latest predictions divided football fans.

A lady predicts Manchester City will win against Real Madrid in their UCL clash on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Carl Recine, TikTok/@nkemyolanda

Watch her video below:

Lady's prediction stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's prediction below:

IKECHUKWU Mmúó said:

"Manchester United (2): (0) Real Madrid Arsenal (2): (1) Club Brugge Arsenal will score the first goal in 40 mins and second goal in 78mins."

MINDO ZAGGA🤘 said:

"Big lie thank god say i see it earlier today 😁u no go wine me again 😏😏😏an we go beat them 3 - 1 hala Madrid."

wicked celeb 👿😈 said:

"I like as everybody dey book ham now Una go cry my obligation nah city 3 Madrid 1."

evil_biggiefx_of_korean said:

"I go just calm down play the game opposite 😂💔you get am yesterday nor mean say you go get am today God nor be your uncle."

shari a of abj said:

"This your obligation I Dey fear you oo bcs na wetting you talk dey happen."

Chisomm 🧃 said:

"This one no go work Madrid go beat man city today and Vinicius go score."

Raphael O. Larbi said:

"If u get sense aaa, u will do it as she post am, and do am again vice versa…. It can turn around. It’s football."

Small diamond 💯💯 said:

"Ticket go cut 😂🤣🤣 na my team you want make Dem beat 😂😂 I just dey laugh."

kaycee said:

"The one way enter i no see am early na the one way fit cut i con find on time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kylian Mbappe had scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid's last thrashing of Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

R.Madrid versus Man City: Cat predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mysterious cat had predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The last time both teams met in the Champions League, it ended 3-1 in favour of the Spanish outfit, with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe netting a hat-trick. The clubs have combined classic Champions League matches in modern times, and Wednesday's encounter may prove decisive for the embattled Xabi Alonso.

The Real Madrid manager, who is under fire, will lead Los Blancos for his first game against his former manager, Pep Guardiola, on the sidelines. The La Liga giants head to the fixture off the back of a loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, as they begin to lose grip on the Spanish topflight, per Sports Illustrated. On the other hand, Manchester City have continued with their resurgence in the Premier League, with three straight wins.

