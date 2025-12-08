A Nigerian man who witnessed witchcraft several years ago has narrated what transpired in a Nigerian woman's household

According to him, the mother had sworn that none of her children would never leave her house even after marriage

Her son, who tried to marry and move into his own house, suffered a heartbreaking consequence for his action

A Nigerian man has publicly narrated a disturbing family situation which he witnessed firsthand.

He recounted how a mother had desperately tried to gain full control over her grown-up children.

Mother vows children won't leave her house

The woman insisted that none of her offspring should ever live independently, even after starting their own families, and this went on for years.

In the lengthy narration shared by @gbengawemimo, he explained that the woman raised three children and later refused to allow any of them to move away from her three-bedroom flat.

Her stance caused a difficult life for her daughters, both of whom worked long distances away from the family home.

One daughter eventually 'escaped' and left the country, while the other married but still dealt with the tension created by their mother's resistance to independence.

Her son's case, however, became the most severe. Every lady he tried to build a future with stepped back after discovering he was not permitted to leave his mother's house.

Years later, he met another lady whose parents agreed to the marriage on the condition that he secured his own home soon after the wedding.

According to the story, the young man worked secretly with his father-in-law to purchase land and begin construction, sending money quietly while living in his mother's home after the wedding.

When the house was completed roughly a year later, he informed his mother of his intention to relocate.

This announcement reportedly led to a major conflict between the two families.

His mother accused the bride's parents of manipulation and refused to accept his decision to leave.

Despite the opposition, he eventually moved out forcibly, but his mother, angered by this, pronounced severe curses on the couple.

Seven years later, the couple, who already had one child, were still unable to conceive again despite various trails, even after the man built a second house and changed residence once more.

The full story read:

"I saw this witchcraft firsthand several years ago. A mother who said her children must live in her house and that her son especially must get married into her three bedroom flat. Her rationale was that she cannot raise three children and then be left to live alone when the children get married. One of the daughters, a lawyer was forced to live in Satellite town while her office was in Victoria Island. The other daughter was forced to live in Satellite town while her office was at Ajah. The first daughter had to escape by travelling abroad. The second daughter got married but her son suffered and ia still suffering under her influence today.

"The boy couldn't get married because all the ladies he was meeting refused to move into the same flat with his mother and his mother forbade him from renting a place of his own. Eventually, he met a lady who wanted to get married to him. The lady told her parents the condition the mother laid down. Her parents sent for the ypung man and told him they will agree to the wedding if he would buy land anf build his own house within a few months after marriage. He agreed. His father in law helped him to get a plot of land. He began to secretly send money to the father in law every land to build. While this was going on he got married and his wife mobed into the mother's flat. A year later the house was done and he informed his mother he was moving to the house he had built. His mother refused.

"It became a big fight between the parents of the bride and his mother. His mother claimed they wanted to control her son. How dare they help him build a house in secret? It was a very serious issue. The boy moved out of his mother's house by force. The mother cursed him and hos wife that they will never have another child as long as he does not obey her. Its been seven years, he and his wife has tried everything, they couldn't have more children. He even built a second house and has moved there but his wife still couldn't take in till date."

Reactions as mother places curse on son

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the story.

Meltdown said:

"Have the couples gone to the hospital for checkups? Tried IVF? I believe there will be medical solutions to their infertility."

Muzzy said:

"Reason why I think children should rebel at a young age. Rebel here means subtle refusal and stubbornness not wayward."

Desmond said:

"Both of them should go to the hospital and check themselves, or just adopt a child. Life is not that serious. We have very little time to stay here; why waste it?"

OgBuch added:

"Ahhhh! There is something more to what the mother is doing. The man's sisters should come save their brother. He is in captivity. Prayer is the key that will help break that chain."

