A lady has narrated how she received five times the amount she sent to a needy woman, whom she came across in a Facebook group chat

According to the lady, she sent N50k to the needy woman to start a zobo business and less than two hours later, someone sent her money

The lady said her spirit led her to send the N50k to the needy woman, and expressed joy at her unexpected testimony over an hour later

Tolulope Opeyemi Maha, a Nigerian mum, has celebrated receiving an unexpected credit alert less than two hours after she assisted a needy woman with N50k.

Narrating how it happened, Tolulope said she was scrolling on Facebook when she saw a woman's post in a group asking for N50k to start a zobo business.

Tolulope stated that her spirit led her to send the woman N50k, and less than two hours later, someone sent her N250k.

She shared the receipts of both transactions on her Facebook post. Explaining how she came about the N250k, Tolulope said she was not expecting a payment.

However, the N250k came from someone she had assisted in June, who promised to pay her for it. Tolulope said she considered it a testimony because she got five times what she sent to the random woman.

Her Facebook post read:

"A quick testimony.

"This morning when I woke up, I was checking facebook when I saw a post on a random group where a lady was asking for 50k to start a zobo business, my spirit asked me to send it to her.

"I sent it to her.

"Less than 2hr later, I got a credit alert of N250k. This particular credit alert was for something I did for someone since June and I wasn’t expecting any payment for it but she said she would pay me. Like since June and she decided to send the money today.

"It is a testimony to me. I got 5times what I gave.

"Happy Sunday."

Reactions trail amount lady received

Kumolu Oluwatosin Tomilayo said:

"There's power in giving... May your seed to her, bear fruits for her and may the business thrive and for you, before your need arises, divine supplies shall be made available."

Beatrice Patrick said:

"I sometimes experience this, I give out and receive sometimes more than double of what I gave out. Even the bible says giver never lack."

Oluwatoyin Emerald Olofinyolemi said:

"Let me share mine too, around September I received my Ajo money and I removed over half of the money to send to top two people on my list for business (Sent 250k each).

"It wasn’t up to 1 hour, my boss called and told me my base pay has been increased and I have been promoted to supervisor.

"Mind you, your base pay can only be increased if you have used 6 months- 1 year. Mine came in less than 3 months of joining the company.

"God is really still doing wonders!!!"

Lydia Affon said:

"Yes some people are like that , there was this nanny i.had she can beg and sometimes annoying but we are good because she makes me.and the kids laugh . But I noticed whenever I gift her before the day runs down or next morning I get like 5times what I gave are , we are families now I gift her without being asked to."

Olamiposi Omoyele Oluwa said:

"I can relate so much.

"I was led to give the dispatch that delivered something to my doorstep yesterday, guess who got a 250plates deal? Me!"

Goodness Samuel said:

"I have given much and God knows but yet to receive. I believe its for an appointed time and until then I will keep giving. Congratulations ma'am."

